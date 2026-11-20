The Phoenix Suns are road warriors tonight, hoping to emerge past the Utah Jazz and climb to an above .500 record for the first time all season.

The Suns are clearly favorites in this game, though Utah rebounds well and protects the rim at high enough rates to warrant a bit of caution in Salt Lake City.

While moneyline is out of the picture, here's three bets those across the web like for tonight's NBA cup action:

Devin Booker OVER 32.5 Points + Assists

Ryan Gilbert, SI: "Devin Booker is averaging 24.8 points and 5.4 assists this season, which is slightly under this line, but he loves playing against the Jazz.

"In his three games against Utah last season, Booker had 34, 36, and 26 points with 10, 9, and 8 assists. He went OVER 32.5 PA in all three of those contests.

"This season, the Jazz are yielding 24.3 points and 6.3 assists per game to shooting guards."

Spread: Suns -5.5

Matt Moore, Action Network: "I make the spread for this game Suns -5.3 on my in-season numbers alone. Even if you blend in my preseason priors, which still account for the talent disparity and all the injuries Utah is dealing with, my model spits out Suns -5.2.

"That gives us about 0.8 points of value on the current number, which is a nice edge in this range.

"This is essentially asking if the Suns can beat a tired, undersized Jazz team by more than one possession. I absolutely think that they can. I have this graded as a 68% win probability for Phoenix.

"The Suns have the schematic advantage, the rest advantage, and they have turned a corner recently. I am laying the points with Phoenix here."

OVER 227.5 Points

Napier Montgomery, Pickswise: "The Jazz just beat the Lakers and previously demolished the Clippers, while Phoenix has defeated Sacramento and recorded an impressive road victory against Denver. Both outfits are beginning to find some momentum. And most importantly, both will look at this NBA Cup encounter as a winnable basketball game. Now, there are some interesting stylistic considerations here.

"Utah is particularly effective on the glass, which could generate additional possessions and second-chance scoring opportunities. Phoenix, meanwhile, likes to shoot efficiently and possesses the perimeter weapons to punish opponents from beyond the arc. Both those ingredients can lend to enhanced offensive output. Neither defense has been particularly convincing, either. The Suns are surrendering approximately 115 points per game, while the Jazz are allowing around 116. That's a combined defensive profile that hardly suggests we're heading toward a low-scoring contest. To that point, I wouldn't be surprised if this game finished comfortably into the 230's. At the time of writing, we only have to get to 228. I'll take the over."

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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