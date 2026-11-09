3 Suns-Spurs Bets Experts Love: Victor Wembanyama Crashes The Glass

The Phoenix Suns are hoping to string together a third consecutive win tonight at Mortgage Matchup Center, though a tall task stands in the way.

Literally.

The San Antonio Spurs, winners of eight straight, visit the desert for Monday night basketball. Victor Wembanyama, featured later in this article, headlines one of the hottest NBA teams that will pose plenty of problems for the Suns.

Three expert-backed bets people love for tonight.

Over 228.5 Total Points

Michael Fiddle, Action Network: "Based on my models and rating systems, this number should be closer to 230 or higher. The market hasn't fully caught up to how bad this Phoenix defense is right now.

"The Suns' defensive issues are glaring, and their offensive scheme is tailor-made to avoid Wembanyama and generate three-point looks.

"This is a pace-up, perimeter-heavy spot that should sail over the posted total. I'm taking the over at 228.5 points."

Spread; Spurs -8.5

FanDuel: The San Antonio Spurs have been one of the league’s most balanced teams to open the season, entering Monday with a +10.2 net rating. Their 117.3 offensive rating pairs with a 107.1 defensive rating, providing a sharp contrast with a Phoenix Suns squad that has allowed 119.8 points per 100 possessions and posted a -6.3 net rating.

That 16.5-point gap in net rating suggests San Antonio is capable of separating from Phoenix, even on the road.

The Suns’ defense has struggled to limit efficient scoring, and the Spurs have the two-way profile needed to capitalize.

Victor Wembanyama OVER 11.5 Rebounds

Peter Dewey, SI.com: "This season, Victor Wembanyama is averaging 12.0 rebounds on 22.8 rebound chances per game, and he has a great matchup against the Suns on Monday night.

"Phoenix is dead last in the NBA in rebound percentage and 25th in opponent rebounds per game through the first few weeks of the season. The Suns have lost starting center Mark Williams to open the year, and Khaman Malauch and Oso Ighodaro simply haven’t been good enough on the boards.

"Wemby has 12 or more rebounds in five of his 10 games in the 2026-27 season, though he does have three games with less than 10 rebounds. If the Spurs get up big, there’s a chance the MVP candidate sits quite a bit in this game, as he’s played less than 30 minutes in three of his four games this month.

"Still, the fact that Wembanayma is averaging well over 20 rebound chances per game gives him an extremely high floor when it comes to this market. I’ll take him to dominate this Suns team that is allowing nearly 17 rebounds per game to the center position this season."

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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