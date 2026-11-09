Preview: Suns Face Tall Task Tonight vs Spurs

Who: San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns

What: NBA Regular Season Action

When: Monday, Nov. 9 at 7:00 pm MST

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ

The Phoenix Suns (3-5) play host to the San Antonio Spurs (8-2) tonight with hopes of stringing together a three-game winning streak. Unfortunately, that's a tall task for Suns head coach Jordan Ott with Victor Wembanyama and the surging Spurs.

Since dropping their opening two games, San Antonio has reeled off eight consecutive victories behind the talents of Victor Wembanyama, who is averaging an eye-opening 29.1 points, 12 rebounds and three assists to pair with 1.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per night.

He's currently top five in points, rebounds and blocks entering Monday.

The Spurs have used an unconventional approach to their all-guard lineup, using three or even four guards with Wemby in their starting five. However, it's clearly been effective. San Antonio ranks top five in both offensive and defensive rating entering tonight's action.

Though they rank 17th in pace, the Spurs are second in fastbreak points per night. San Antonio is capable of pushing the tempo up at their discretion.

Neither the Suns or Spurs are top three-point shooting teams, as both mostly live inside the paint.

Injury Reports For Suns And Spurs

Oct 26, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (23) reacts to an officials call during the second half of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both teams have relatively light injury reports, as the Suns are listing Jordan Goodwin as questionable with right calf injury management. Mark Williams remains out due to left shoulder injury.

For San Antonio, Tobias Harris is out due to a left calf strain alongside Jayden Quaintance, who is out due to right knee surgery. Devin Vassell is questionable with left adductor tightness.

1 Big Thing to Watch: Suns Interior Play

The Suns have harped on being more physical, and tonight they'll have their toughest test against a Spurs team that ranks near the top of the NBA in second chance points — which has haunted Phoenix.

"It's something we can build on," Suns coach Jordan Ott said after Phoenix's win over the Houston Rockets this weekend.

"We found some stuff in that Orlando game. Starts again, guarding the basketball. We've talked a lot about. How do you stay out of rotations. If you can stay out of rotations, you can rebound better, but if we do have to go into rotation, just be better in our closeouts and our communication and then taking the challenge."