2 Suns vs Pelicans Bets That Stand Above The Rest
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns play host to the New Orleans Pelicans for Monday night action at Mortgage Matchup Center.
Phoenix hopes to continue their winning streak to three while New Orleans has won their last two-of-three following their 0-6 start to the year.
Some hefty names such as Zion Williamson, Jalen Green, Jordan Poole and Dejounte Murray are sidelined tonight, though there's still some notable bets that stand out ahead of tonight's 7:00 PM MST tip:
Trey Murphy Under 22.5 Points
Peter Dewey, SI: "Trey Murphy III is coming off a massive 41-point showing for the New Orleans Pelicans against the San Antonio Spurs, but I’m fading him in the prop market on Monday against the Phoenix Suns.
"While the Suns are a below-average defense (19th in defensive rating) overall this season, Phoenix is much better at home – fifth in defensive rating at 107.7. That’s going to make things tough on Murphy, especially with Dillon Brooks back in action for the Suns.
"This season, Murphy has scored over 22.5 points in just two of his nine games, averaging 17.8 points per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from 3. He’s actually taking less shots per game (14.3) this season than he did last season (15.8) even with Zion Williamson (hamstring) out."
Spread Pick: Suns -8.5
Matt Moore, The Action Network: "The Suns are surprisingly decent.
"They made a starting unit change after the first few games went badly, and the new lineup with Mark Williams starting and Royce O’Neale for offense is +14 raw and +18.5 in non-garbage time.
"I make the spread for this game Suns -11.
"New Orleans keeps showing some spark; they’re 5-4 ATS. But their ATS wins have come against the Mavericks, Hornets, Clippers, and Spurs (SAS was only -4.5 before the market realized how good the Spurs are).
"Phoenix’s ATS resume isn’t awesome, either. This is more than two possessions. But the Pelicans have so much surrender in them. I like how the Suns’ match up against a Pelicans team without Zion Williamson."
This will be the first meeting between Phoenix and New Orleans in the 2025-26 season. The Suns lead their all-time series 41-37.
