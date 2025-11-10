Suns Earning Respect Across NBA Power Rankings
PHOENIX -- Don't look now, but the Phoenix Suns have won their last four-of-five games and are .500 after their first ten matchups of the season.
That's not quite worthy of making championship parade plans, but for a Suns team that was projected to win less than 30 games, Phoenix sure is turning heads for the right reasons under first-year head coach Jordan Ott.
And the latest batch of NBA power rankings reflects that:
NBA.com: No. 17 (23 last week)
John Schuhmann: "This season’s Suns may be the exact opposite of last season’s Suns. Low expectations, pleasantly surprising results. They swept their home-and-home set with the Clippers and have won four of their last five games overall.
"The Suns have a great opportunity to climb above .500, with their next three games coming against New Orleans, Dallas and Indiana. They’re the only Western Conference team that hasn’t played a game against the East, and after they host the Pacers and Hawks this week, they won’t have another game against the East until after Christmas."
The Athletic: No. 19 (23 last week)
Law Murray: "This is Booker’s final season in his 20s as well, not counting whatever October games he plays next season, and he is off to a shining start to Year 11 in the Valley. Booker has never seriously threatened a 50/40/90 season, but here Booker is shooting 50 percent from the field, 41 percent from 3 and 87.2 percent from the line on a career-high 29.3 points per game.
"Throw in a career-high 7.2 assists per game as Jordan Ott’s point guard as well. Booker is going to need to keep it up, because Jalen Green’s comeback from a hamstring injury lasted five quarters before he aggravated it Saturday."
Can Suns Continue Momentum?
With Jalen Green out for the foreseeable future, the Suns' lineup does take a hit - though Phoenix showed they were able to find success early without him.
"It's the next man up, and this is 82 games. It's hard to be healthy - your full unit healthy for 82 games. We'll get tested again but there's no excuses," Ott said after losing Green.
"This team will have no excuses. We lace them up, go out and play. The goal is to find a way to beat the other team by one point."
So long as Devin Booker continues his hot start, the Suns should be just fine moving into the next part of the schedule.
They'll look to continue their winning ways against the New Orleans Pelicans tonight.