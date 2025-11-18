4 Expert-Backed Bets You'll Want for Suns vs Blazers

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns look to right their wrongs after blowing a 20-point lead on Sunday night with the Portland Trail Blazers playing host on Tuesday night.

The Suns are 8-6 on the season with their five-game winning streak coming to a stop while Portland has lost their last four-of-five.

It's another action-packed night of NBA play - and plenty of eyes will be on tonight's matchup.

Four of the best bets you'll find tonight:

Toumani Camara 19+ Points + Rebounds

Bryan Armetta, DraftKings: "Holiday’s injury could have a major impact on both sides. For Portland, that’s primarily on defense. However, his absence also opens up more room for players to produce on the other end of the floor. It’s worth mentioning that the Trail Blazers play at the NBA’s third-fastest pace on offense (102.7). Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe will handle most of the team’s scoring, along with veteran Jerami Grant. After that, it’s anyone’s guess.

"Much like Holiday, Toumani Camara isn’t known for his offense. However, the All-Defensive Team selection is an all-around player. This season, he’s averaging 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. That’s despite shooting a lackluster 41% from the field. The wing has recorded at least 19 points + rebounds in five of his previous seven outings. In addition, Camara managed to reach this total during each of his last three games vs. Phoenix. Portland’s slept-on forward should stay busy on Tuesday."

Devin Booker Under 29.5 Points

Austin Kass, FanDuel: "Jrue Holiday is listed as doubtful today, which is a boost to Devin Booker's scoring outlook. But I still like the under on Booker's points prop.

"Holiday is a big miss for the Blazers -- no question. Portland is allowing 116.5 points per 100 possessions with Holiday on the court, compared to 120.3 points per 100 possessions with Holiday off the floor.

"With that said, Portland has other good on-ball defenders it can throw at Booker, including Toumani Camara and Shaedon Sharpe. Plus Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams are defensive forces on the inside.

"Booker faced the Blazers four times last year and took 18 or fewer shots in three of the games while going under 29.5 points in two of the four outings."

Suns/Blazers Over 236.5 Points

Ed Scimia, Covers.com: "The Portland Trail Blazers are coming off a 1-4 road trip that ended with an overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Despite heroics from Deni Avdija (26.0 PPG) and Shaedon Sharpe (22.1 PPG), Portland just hasn’t been able to play enough defense to win, allowing 122.2 ppg while opponents shoot 48.9% from the field.

"The Trail Blazers have a chance to rebound at home, but even in Portland, I see the Suns as the favorite. That means I’m happy to take Phoenix on a moneyline as a slight underdog instead.

"... Along with taking the Suns to win, I’m also backing the Over, as Portland is the fastest-paced team in the NBA and Phoenix plays quickly as well."

Spread: Suns +2.5

Alex Hinton, Action Network: "Both of these teams have proven to be tough outs this season and it is very easy to imagine this being a Play-In Tournament matchup in April.

"As for tonight's game, I have to give the edge to the Suns. Phoenix is 11th in the league with +4.1 net rating this season while Portland is 18th with an even mark.

"However, with such a narrow spread, a close game may also favor the Suns. In clutch time, Phoenix has a -0.6 net rating. That may not sound like a selling point, but it is much better than Portland's -8.7 net rating.

"Additionally, Portland playing without a true point guard could come to bite them down the stretch as it did on Sunday. As a result, I'll be taking the +2.5 with the Suns."

