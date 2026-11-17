PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns will have forward Ryan Dunn available tonight against the Denver Nuggets.

Dunn was initially labeled as questionable entering today due to thumb soreness. He was a true-game time decision as Suns coach Jordan Ott wasn't willing to rule him out in his pre-game press conference.

That patience paid off for Phoenix, who will have a key rotation player available.

Opening tip is slated for just past 7:00 pm MST at Ball Arena in Denver.

Ryan Dunn's Third-Year Jump

Nov 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) against the Los Angeles Clippers at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dunn, in his third season with the Suns, has taken a massive jump in his development. He always proved capable of being a strong defensive wing, though the opposite end of the court provided some troubles — specifically in terms of scoring.

Though the volume is just behind his previous two years, Dunn's sitting at career-highs for both field goal percentage (46.9%) and three-point shooting (45.5%).

“It’s just been staying ready,” Dunn told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo in a radio interview earlier this season. “Every time I step on the floor, it’s just going out and trusting my work. That’s what I got brought in here to do, just be a catalyst on that.

“We have a lot of great other guys, so I’m not going to say I’m the head of the snake here. I think we all play well most games, but it’s just good to get those opportunities back and just be able to stay with it as much as I can.”

Dunn's impact has been noticeable. According to HoopsJunkie, he's part of five of Phoenix's top-six rated lineups in terms of net rating. His defensive rating of 98.3 ranks fifth among all NBA players this season.

"I think he's had a great start to the season offensively, being great in the paint when he gets there and then in the three-point shooting; he's really developed into a really good three-point shooter. So, good to have him back up," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Dunn earlier this season.

Dunn's been a pivotal part of a Suns bench that, quite frankly, has been their best unit in comparison to their starting five — and it hasn't been close.

That's something even Lakers head coach J.J. Redick highlighted after their win over Phoenix on Sunday.

Can't stop thinking about this JJ Redick quote about the Suns after hearing it in @JuliaLopez3's story last night: "We've watched these guys all season. Their second unit is their best unit right now. That unit plays like... their team played last year." pic.twitter.com/ag1VmxBK5k — Nick King (@NickKingSports) November 16, 2026

if things can turnaround remains to be seen, though it's clear the sledding won't get any easier with Denver's lineup tonight, especially on the second night of a back-to-back.