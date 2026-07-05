NBA Mock Trade Has Suns Giving Up on Jalen Green Shockingly Early

PHOENIX — One of the biggest questions surrounding the Phoenix Suns is Jalen Green and his fit alongside Devin Booker.

Booker is the organization's center piece and won't be going anywhere, dictating a team that is built around him and his skillset. Since the departure of Chris Paul, we've seen a handful of guards paired with Booker in the backcourt that just hasn't panned out.

The jury very much is still out on Green after one season in a Suns uniform. His opening campaign was derailed due to a hamstring injury that wouldn't go away. In the spurts we saw early on, Green flashed much of the scoring and athleticism that made him the No. 2 overall pick years ago.

Yet some inefficiency in scoring — particularly when Booker was sidelined and Green was put in the spotlight as the team's No. 1 option — opened the door for more conversations on Green and what his future could hold in the Valley.

It doesn't feel as if Green will be sent packing via trade, at least for now, though that hasn't stopped some of the NBA's best in including him in mock trade packages.

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie sent Green to New Orleans in a theoretical three-team deal that netted Phoenix Dejounte Murray. The Suns also sent a 2032 second-round pick to the Chicago Bulls while the Pelicans sent them Jordan Hawkins.

"The Suns are clearly all in on winning now, and the best way they can upgrade their roster now is by acquiring another difference-maker for their backcourt," Vecenie wrote.

"Murray fits better with Devin Booker than Green does. They also save about $3.6 million in the deal, which would have them at about $207 million in salary for 14 players. In this scenario, they could avoid being over the first apron if they wanted to, with some flexibility on the Jamaree Bouyea and Haywood Highsmith contracts."

Murray operates better as a point than shooting guard option, which would allow Booker to naturally slide back into the two-spot.

That's been perhaps the biggest complaint around Phoenix's usage of Booker since Paul's departure, as Suns fans feel as if keeping Booker on the ball and forced into a facilitator role has derailed much of his attacking play.

But is it too early to give up on Green? He's still just 24-years-old and the potential very much still is there for Phoenix to explore.

Some would say the Suns need to maximize his trade value now. Others don't want to give up on Green just yet.

Ultimately Phoenix feels like they're wanting to see a fully healthy Green-Booker duo before making any decisions, but it doesn't feel as if Green's involvement in mock trades is going anywhere.