2 Expert-Picked Prop Bets for Suns vs Hawks

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns play host to the Atlanta Hawks tonight with both teams carrying an 8-5 record entering Sunday evening's matchup at Mortgage Matchup Center.

We'll be without some notable names tonight, as all of Trae Young, Jalen Green and Grayson Allen are sidelined due to injuries.

While that does take away some of the excitement, it should be an exciting night nonetheless.

Two of the top props we could find for tonight:

Dyson Daniels OVER 5.5 Assists

Peter Dewey, SI: "Dyson Daniels came up short of this prop in the Atlanta Hawks’ last game, dishing out just three assists, but he’s still averaging 6.8 assists per game in nine games without Trae Young (including the game Young went down with a knee injury in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets).

"Daniels has seven games with six or more dimes during that stretch, and he’s averaging 12.0 potential assists per game during that stretch.

"The Hawks are facing a Phoenix Suns team that is 12th in the league in opponent assists per game, but this line has dropped from 6.5 to 5.5 for Daniels and is set at plus money. I think he’s a buy-low candidate after a down game his last time out."

Kristaps Porzingis UNDER 2.5 Assists

Covers.com: "The Suns have played at the 2nd-most lethargic tempo in the NBA over the last 5 games, which should reduce opportunities for the Hawks..

"Offensive rebounds save possession and result in added opportunities for scoring and assists, but the Hawks grade out worst in the NBA while playing away from home with a mere 9.1 offensive rebounds per game this year."

Suns Know Hawks Bring Challenge to Phoenix

“They’re high energy athletes, Multiple guys who can dribble, pass and shoot. Puts you in a lot of different disadvantages on their offensive end," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Atlanta (h/t Duane Rankin).

"Defensively, they’re big. They force turnovers. Coming in playing well.”

A win tonight would push Phoenix's winning streak to six games with eight victories in their last nine outings.

Suns-Hawks will tip just past 6:00 PM MST tonight in downtown Phoenix.

