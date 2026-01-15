5 Questions to Preview Suns vs Pistons Thursday Battle

The Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns are set to collide later tonight for what should be an entertaining intra-conference Thursday battle.

The Suns and Pistons desperately hope to get back in the win column after both lost their previous matchup — though only one can walk out of Little Caesars Arena with a win.

To gain a better insight from Detroit's side, we spoke with Pistons On SI's Jeremy Brener:

Question: The Detroit Pistons have been one of the more pleasant surprises this season. What has been the reason for their success?

Jeremy Brener: The Pistons have been one of the best defensive teams in the NBA this year. They have that edge that doesn't quite resemble the "Bad Boys" Pistons teams, but it's enough to make them a matchup nobody wants to face. Their 109.7 defensive rating ranks second in the league behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, which is why they sit in first place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Q: What’s something people should know about the Pistons that cannot be found in a box score?

Brener: The Pistons have dealt with injuries galore, but they have managed to weather the storm on that front pretty well. J.B. Bickerstaff has done a tremendous job extracting the best out of his players and it's a big reason why they have taken a massive leap in his second season at the helm. He is a Coach of the Year candidate for his work with the Pistons this season.

Q: What are the Pistons looking to do at the trade deadline?

Brener: The Pistons have the pieces for a big move, but it remains to be seen if now is the time to do it. The team will be linked to players like Lauri Markkanen and Domantas Sabonis, and they have the pieces to acquire either, but they might want to see how this current group plays out in the playoffs before figuring out what they truly need to help the team moving forward.

Q: If the Pistons were to lose to the Suns, what would be the reason why?

Brener: The Suns have beaten some of the top teams in the league in the San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder. They have the talent to hang with the best in the NBA, so that could easily translate if they go on to play the Pistons.

Q: What’s your prediction for the game?

Brener: The Pistons are likely going to be well-rested for the game, which was needed after injuries plagued the team. They should be the ones to come out on top, but the Suns will keep the result respectable. Pistons 115, Suns 108