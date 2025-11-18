Devin Booker Reveals How Suns Addressed Recent Late-Game Collapse

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns sure hope that won't happen again.

Tonight's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers affords Phoenix an opportunity to flush Sunday night's ugly loss to the Atlanta Hawks, where the Suns were up by as much as 22 points before seeing their five-game win streak snapped in 124-122 fashion.

Suns guard Devin Booker spoke with reporters ahead of Tuesday's matchup in Portland, and he was asked how the players and coaches attacked its aftermath:

"To blow a 20-point lead in one quarter a lot has to go wrong, so we went through it as a team. Everything was fixable. It was just a domino effect, one thing after another. That hasn't been us for most of the season," said Booker (h/t Duane Rankin).

"It's a good thing for us to learn from and get better from. We still have to continue to play with pace regardless if we're up. I think we tried to slow it down a little bit while they were playing desperation basketball. Can't have any live ball turnovers, closing out possessions and getting rebounds."

READ: Suns Must Rebound After Tough Loss

Atlanta had a 47-point fourth quarter to stop the Suns from getting their ninth win of the season.

Now, Phoenix must quickly shift their focus on a Trail Blazers team that plays faster than all but one other team in the league - a stark contrast from the Suns' 21st-ranked figure in pace.

Playing fast can typically lead to turnovers and mental errors - and with the Suns down Jalen Green and Grayson Allen ahead of tonight, Phoenix isn't equipped to play as fast as they'd like.

READ: Insider Shuts Down Return of Fan Favorite

Directly after the Atlanta game, Suns coach Jordan Ott addressed what happened:

"Just a great third quarter and the fourth quarter wasn’t. These games are so emotional," Ott said.

"I think some of these are great lessons learned, but you do have to look at the film of what exactly went down, what exactly happened, there is so much that goes on in-game. Obviously, something that comes down to shot-making, 47 points in the fourth, anyone can look at that and know that's probably not a recipe for success any night.”

We'll see if the Suns can make good on their potential and rebound like they should - and though Portland isn't exactly in hot form right now, this will undoubtedly be a good test for Phoenix early in the season.

Latest Phoenix Suns News