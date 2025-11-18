Suns Have to Rebound After Tough Loss

Coming off their toughest loss of the season, the Phoenix Suns are hoping to rebound in a late-night matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Tip is slated for just past 9:00 PM MST.

The Suns were up 22 points before eventually collapsing to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night, stopping a five-game winning streak and dropping their record to 8-6.

They won't have Jalen Green or Grayson Allen moving into tonight as both are out due to injury - you can catch the injury report here .

The Trail Blazers are 6-7 on the year and have lost their last four-of-five entering tonight, though Portland is favorites on the spread at -2.5 points and a 58.2% chance to win according to ESPN's analytics.

Scoot Henderson, Damian Lillard and Matisse Thybulle are out for the Blazers while Jrue Holiday is doubtful.

"I think some of these are great lessons learned, but you do have to look at the film of what exactly went down, what exactly happened, there is so much that goes on in-game," Suns coach Jordan Ott said after the loss to Atlanta.

Perhaps the biggest storyline entering tonight is how the Suns will look after a disheartening collapse - and early in the season, Portland will be a great test in Ott's first season in Phoenix to see how his troops respond.

"Game's never over. The quicker we can regroup after the commotion of whatever the situation was that happened, the better for the team," star Devin Booker added after the loss.

The good news? If any Suns squad in recent memory is equipped to handle the adversity, it's Ott's iteration of the team. It's fair to say not many thought Phoenix would even be above .500 at this point in time.

However, Portland plays a tough brand of basketball that matches Ott's vision.

Names such as Deni Avdija (26 PPG) and Shaedon Sharpe (22.1 PPG) have stepped up in Portland's recent absences, though the Blazers have allowed 129 points per night in their last five outings. It should be noted all five were on the road.

Meanwhile, the Suns are one of 11 NBA teams to have a point differential of +4 or higher early in the 2025-26 season. While injuries have hit Phoenix early, Devin Booker's play has done more than just kept them afloat - it's propelled them to new heights.

We'll see if that continues in Portland.

