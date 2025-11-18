Insider Shuts Down Return of Suns Fan Favorite

PHOENIX -- Despite heavily rumored online interest, the Phoenix Suns are not expected to bring back former guard Cam Payne according to insider John Gambadoro.

"They are not interested in bringing him back," Gambadoro put on X.

They are not interested in bringing him back. https://t.co/96Yy4hbjMo — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) November 17, 2025

The Suns just made the signing of two-way guard Jamaree Bouyea official this morning.

Cam Payne's NBA Journey

Payne was initially with the Indiana Pacers earlier in training camp before being waived ahead of the regular season.

He was a massive part of Phoenix's coveted run to the 2021 NBA Finals and spent a little over three seasons in the desert before being dealt to the San Antonio Spurs ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Payne was released shortly after and hit free agency.

Payne, known for his energy and ability to push the pace on the court, has bounced around since with teams such as Bucks, Sixers and Knicks prior to his short stint in Indiana.

“During his tenure with the Suns, Cam brought infectious energy and joy to our team,” Suns previous President of Basketball Operations and General Manager James Jones said after the trade was made official.

“We appreciate him for everything he did for this organization and community. We wish Cam nothing but great success going forward.”

Payne provided a boost off the bench in Phoenix behind Chris Paul and simply being an overall hype man for the team, owning nicknames such as "Haboob" and "Turbo" during his tenure with the Suns.

Statistically speaking, his three best seasons came in Phoenix where he averaged over 10 points per game each year.

How Suns Currently Fit Without Payne

The Suns don't have a "true" point guard in the starting lineup, though Devin Booker currently is having one of his best seasons to date and backup Collin Gillespie is proving himself to be a valuable rotation player under first-year coach Jordan Ott.

Other guards such as Jalen Green and Grayson Allen are currently out, though both have proved to be solid fits next to Booker in the action we've seen.

Payne, 31, still has some gas left in the tank - though a reunion in Phoenix simply isn't needed. We'll see if the veteran guard can latch on to a playoff team later in the season if injuries arise.

As for the Suns, they're currently 8-6 on the year and have a late Tuesday tilt with the Portland Trail Blazers coming later tonight.

