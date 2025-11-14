Pacers Starter Exits Suns Game With Brutal Leg Injury

PHOENIX -- Shortly after the Phoenix Suns lost Grayson Allen to a contusion, the Indiana Pacers also lost a significant contributor as Aaron Nesmith departed in the third quarter with a nasty leg injury:

Prayers up for Nesmith 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gASbJbZRmz — Gabe Guerrero (@GabeGuerrero03) November 14, 2025

Nesmith has started all ten games he played in prior to tonight - tying Pascal Siakam for the team high in starts.

Nesmith entered the matchup against Phoenix averaging 16 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per night.

Originally the 14th overall pick by the Boston Celtics in the 2020 NBA Draft, Nesmith has carved out quite the home in Indiana, emerging as a strong piece for the Pacers dating back to last season when he shot 50% from the field and 43% from deep.

The Pacers were massive underdogs entering tonight with a 1-10 record, and now Nesmith's exit makes their comeback bid even tougher.

“It’s become a play hard league, really the last few years. They're doing a lot of good things. Jordan's (Ott) doing a great job with the team," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle offered before the game.

"They're very good metrically and in some areas, defensively and offensively, and it really shows, especially over the last seven games, like they’re six and one in their last seven games.

"It’s a creative situation for them without a real kind of true point guard starting in the starting lineup. We know (Devin) Booker can play point. I've seen him handle the ball for years and he's a great player and he can do that, but they're doing it systemically, based on the strengths that they have, which is very smart.”

Indiana has truly struggled with injuries this season.

After losing Tyrese Haliburton in the NBA Finals, the Pacers entered tonight without the likes of Bennedict Mathurin (right great toe sprain), Obi Toppin (right foot stress fracture), Quenton Jackson (right hamstring strain), Johnny Furphy (left ankle sprain) and Kam Jones (lower back stress reaction).

That's certainly contributed to their slow start to the season.

Phoenix, meanwhile, are down Jalen Green and Mark Williams, as both aren't suiting up for the Suns tonight. They're 7-5 on the season and have won their last four games.

And if the Suns can hold on, they'll extend that streak to five with wins in their last seven-of-eight games.

The Pacers are currently trailing the Suns in second half action at Mortgage Matchup Center. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

