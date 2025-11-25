Injuries Force Suns to Change Starting Lineup vs Rockets

PHOENIX -- The injury bug has hit Phoenix yet again, forcing the Suns to roll out the following starting lineup against the Houston Rockets:

Devin Booker

Jordan Goodwin

Royce O'Neale

Dillon Brooks

Nick Richards

The Suns are out all of Jalen Green, Grayson Allen and Mark Williams tonight. For Houston, Kevin Durant (personal), Tari Eason (right oblique strain), Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle surgery), Kevon Harris (G League two-way), Jae'Sean Tate (personal) and Fred VanVleet (right knee ACL repair).

READ: Suns vs Rockets Injury Report

Opening tip is slated for just past 7:30 PM MST at Mortgage Matchup Center.

More on Phoenix Suns' Starting Lineup

The Suns are hot as of late, having won their last eight-of-nine entering Monday night. Phoenix is on the second half of a back-to-back after previously playing the San Antonio Spurs.

Booker bounced back from a rough two-game stretch with 24 points and seven assists last night. On the season, he's averaging just shy of 27 points per game but is shooting just 25% from three in the month of November.

Goodwin earned some serious praise in his first start of the year, putting up an impressive 15 points and 10 rebounds against San Antonio.

“I honestly don’t know what it is. He has an act for the basketball. He’s always in the right place at the right time," Booker said of Goodwin.

"He defends at a high level; he makes the hustle plays that we need. He’s been hitting on all cylinders for us. Dillon (Brooks) and I were just talking about that, he has an act for the basketball, he’s going to find it one way or another and it is super impressive.”

READ: Devin Booker Reacts to Kevin Durant Absence

O'Neale is shooting 45.7% from deep in November and has gone 8-16 shooting behind the arc the last two games.

This is quite the matchup for Brooks, as he's facing his former team in Houston - where he played the last two seasons before being traded to Phoenix over the summer.

"For sure (there's extra motivation)," Brooks said after last night (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "Get my rest. Eat my Wheaties. Can't wait to see (Rockets coach Ime Udoka) tomorrow."

The Suns are 11-6 entering tonight.

Latest Phoenix Suns News