Timberwolves Make Final Anthony Edwards Decision vs Suns

The Phoenix Suns will face Anthony Edwards tonight after the Minnesota Timberwolves suddenly added him to today's injury report due to illness. He was first considered questionable earlier in the day but got the clearance ahead of game time by head coach Chris Finch.

The Suns (13-10) are down Jalen Green due to a hamstring injury while Devin Booker remains out with his groin ailment.

Minnesota (15-8) is riding a five-game winning streak entering tonight despite a reported team bug floating around the locker room.

Opening tip between Phoenix-Minnesota is slated for just past 5:30 PM MST at Target Center.

Dec 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during a stoppage in play against the LA Clippers in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Edwards dropped a then season-high 41 points in their previous matchup against Phoenix, though he missed two free throws in the closing moments of the game to ultimately help the Suns pull off an improbable comeback against Minnesota.

Edwards previously dealt with a hamstring injury earlier in November, which saw him miss five games.

One of the NBA's premier players, Edwards' athleticism is only met by his entertainment value, as he's always one moment away from a highlight reel play or viral moment when it comes to trash-talking.

That was the case in Minnesota's first trip to Phoenix, as Edwards was spotted screaming at Dillon Brooks during the middle of the third quarter.

Anthony Edwards screaming at Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/nKNFeTaqc3 — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) November 22, 2025

However, it was Brooks and Phoenix who got the last laugh with a 9-0 run to ultimately win the game.

“I mean there is time left on the clock, there's always a chance, crazier things have happened. I will keep saying this, there is just no quit in this team, continue to fight till the last second," said Collin Gillespie, who hit the game-winning shot against the Wolves.

"I think the competitive spirit that we have as a team has started in training camp, or even before that in the summertime. We got a really good group of guys that try to win basketball games, play extremely hard and compete at a high level and I don't think anyone thinks we are out of a game until the final horn sounds.”

Tonight, the Suns aren't viewed to have much of a chance in Minnesota.

ESPN's analytics give Phoenix just a 31% chance to win while the Suns opened as 9.5 point underdogs to the Timberwolves.

Jordan Ott's crew hopes to reverse recent trends as the Suns have lost their last three-of-four entering tonight.

