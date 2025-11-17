Devin Booker Gets Honest on Officiating Blunder in Suns' Loss

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns weren't happy with the crew of officials in their eventual 124-122 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night.

The talk of the town currently is focused on what transpired after Zaccharie Risacher hit the floor incredibly hard after a dunk with seven minutes to go in action.

Phoenix tried to push the ball up court and take advantage of their five-on-four advantage - though the officials stopped play with Risacher still down at the other baseline.

The Suns, visibly upset, eventually got a technical foul after the whistle was blown.

Devin Booker Reacts

"I hope he's OK, but the situation is they can't call that play dead when we have advantage numbers. I've never seen it happen before and then give a tech for us calling it out. It's a compound mistake by the refs and they just have to be better," Devin Booker said afterwards (h/t Duane Rankin).

Teammate Dillon Brooks - who was assessed the technical foul - was a little more animated after the game.

"You want to call a t [technical foul] and change another play, give them two extra points when it's not even their ball. That needs to get reviewed. Someone needs to get penalized - sh-- I got penalized for calling them out," Brooks said.

"I don't get that - at least wait until they foul or something. If that's a serious play then hold it then, right there and then. That's outrageous. Then when we want to tell them what's wrong - you're going to have to take it. You're a ref."

Suns Hope to Move Forward

Phoenix's five-game winning streak came to a close in the blink of an eye after leading by as much as 22 against Atlanta on Sunday - and after such an emotional game, the Suns simply have to move on.

"Game's never over. The quicker we can regroup after the commotion of whatever the situation was that happened, the better for the team," Booker told reporters following the game.

Phoenix allowed 47 points in the fourth quarter and had to overcome quite the poor start shooting on their end.

The Suns are now 8-6 on the season with their next test coming in Portland on Tuesday night.

While Jalen Green will remain out, the Suns could potentially see forward Grayson Allen return from a quad contusion.

Latest Phoenix Suns News