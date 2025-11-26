Devin Booker’s Best Prop Bets to Hammer for Suns vs Kings

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings are set to meet tonight for a pre-Thanksgiving matchup that could potentially see prop bettors feast thanks to Devin Booker.

Booker, with guys such as Grayson Allen, Jalen Green and Ryan Dunn ruled out ahead of Wednesday night action, could look to be the driving force for the Suns to get back on track ahead of the holiday.

Two of the best prop bets we could find tonight, plus an extra pick for the over/under:

Devin Booker OVER Pts + Rebounds + Assists

Ryan Gilbert, SI: "It’s Denver Booker’s team now in Phoenix, and the Suns star is putting up strong numbers to start the season. He is averaging 26.4 points, 6.9 assists, and 4.1 rebounds through 18 games this season, just a tick up from last year’s 25.6 points per game.

"Booker had a great game back on October 22 against the Kings with 31 points, five rebounds, and three assists in a 120-116 win. I expect him to put up similar numbers against the Kings in Sacramento on Wednesday night."

Devin Booker UNDER 7.5 Assists

Shane Thurston, Sportsbook Review: "Devin Booker is averaging 6.9 assists per game as the lead guard for the Phoenix Suns this season. But this line feels a touch too high on the night before the players go home for Thanksgiving with their families.

"Booker has only cleared 7.5 assists in six of 18 games this season. He’s failed to surpass this mark in five of his previous six outings. Booker dished out three assists in his last meeting with the Sacramento Kings this year."

BONUS: Suns-Kings UNDER 233.5 Points

Action Network: "This matchup aligns strongly with Evan Abrams’ Reverse Line Movement Unders system, which highlights value on Unders in division games where the total drops even as the public leans heavily toward the Over.

"When fewer than 40% of bets come in on the Under and the line moves downward anyway, it signals that sharp bettors are backing a lower-scoring game. Division familiarity often tightens the pace and reduces scoring, making this setup particularly effective.

"Suns-Kings fits that profile.

"Phoenix and Sacramento know each other extremely well as division rivals, and early signs show the public gravitating toward an Over based on star power and recent offensive performances.

"Despite that, the total has already seen downward pressure, a classic indicator of sharp action on the Under."

