Suns Reveal Positive Update on Jalen Green’s Return Timeline
PHOENIX -- One of the biggest questions surrounding the Phoenix Suns early in the 2025-26 season has been the health of guard Jalen Green, who has missed all of Phoenix's eight games to start the year with a hamstring injury.
Green, acquired via trade from the Houston Rockets alongside Dillon Brooks this offseason, is a strong scorer and shot-creator that should boost Phoenix's offense drastically upon first opportunity with Devin Booker in the backcourt next to him.
When will we see Green healthy and on the court?
Suns coach Jordan Ott gave an update prior to Phoenix's matchup in Golden State last night:
"It's great. Like it's another really, really good step in the right direction. Played five-on-five today up and down. With a day in between before the next game, we'll see exactly where he's at, but definitely trending in the right direction, it's a good sight to see," he said prior to the game. (h/t Duane Rankin).
"It's just how he reacts. This is his highest day to date. The ability to get up and down. Now it's been multiple times and just see how he feels. How far was he able to push it and then how he feels tomorrow will give us a good indicator of what is next."
The Suns have today off before hosting the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night - and the rest between games could be key in getting back Green and Brooks - who is also sidelined at the moment with an injury.
"That's how the NBA schedule has kind of shifted that last couple of years with the elimination of back-to-backs. It feels like everyone is playing every other day so. Again, that's helpful that we're not playing a ton of back-to-backs, but also you don't get the two days in between where you can completely see exactly where you're at. This is just how it is," Ott added.
The Suns are currently 3-5 while averaging 116.9 points per night, which ranks in the middle of the league.
Their three-ball has been key, as Phoenix is shooting the fourth-most attempts from downtown at 42.5 per night. Green is a 34.2% career three-point shooter.
The first injury report between the Suns-Clippers will emerge later today, so we'll officially find out then what Green's status is moving forward - though all indications suggest he's making great progress.