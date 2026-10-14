Suns Give Cautious Injury Update to Miles Bridges

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns gave a cautiously optimistic injury update to forward Miles Bridges ahead of their Wednesday preseason matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

“I think the ankle is recovering at a good rate, but that’s one we’re not going to press," Suns coach Jordan Ott said (h/t. Duane Rankin).

"We’re not going to press on if it’s not perfect.”

Bridges suffered a rolled ankle last week and missed Phoenix's Saturday night win over the Spurs. With just two preseason matchups left, the Suns are likely to be diligent with their starters over the next few days.

"Yeah, that's the plan," Ott said when asked about mixing and matching starters over the final two games.

"One of these two, but we'll see. You know, it's very fluid. We have a couple days here in between. Get a good practice in on Monday and then see where we're at on Wednesday."

The Suns host the Utah Jazz on Friday and will then begin their regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Bridges was acquired via trade from the Charlotte Hornets this offseason that sent Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale packing from the desert.

The Suns are hoping Bridges can give Phoenix a boost in terms of physicality and paint presence.

"Bringing in Miles on the court, he's a phenomenal player. He's done amazing things. He's going to be a great fit from a culture perspective. His work ethic, his grind, his athleticism, his toughness - it fits exactly what we're building here in Phoenix," Suns owner Mat Ishbia said.

"From a basketball perspective, we feel extremely great about that fit in our team. And he was a player that we targeted as that."

Bridges will slot into Phoenix's power forward spot, allowing Dillon Brooks to slide back into his more natural small forward position in the starting lineup.

"Both of us are real versatile defenders," Bridges said of playing next to Brooks this coming season.

"We can guard 1 through 4, 1 through 5. For me and Dillon, we want to be matchup nightmares on the defensive end for star players that play the 3 or 4 spot because we can interchange and guard those guys. Throw in Goodie (Jordan Goodwin) in there, he's a great defender too. I'm excited to be playing with them."

People have high expectations for Bridges this coming season. We'll see if they'll be met.