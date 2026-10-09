Suns' Miles Bridges Gets Encouraging Injury Update

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns forward Miles Bridges exited the team's last preseason outing against the Chicago Bulls with a rolled ankle on Wednesday, which doesn't appear to be serious at all according Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.

"Word I am hearing on Miles Bridges after rolling his ankle and having to leave the game last night in Chicago is that he will be fine. Could possibly hold him out Saturday vs the Spurs as a precaution but nothing to be concerned with," Gambo posted on X.

The Suns host the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. Suns head coach Jordan Ott previously told reporters he would mix and match players in and out of preseason lineups, so it wouldn't at all be surprising to see Bridges out of the mix.

His next opportunity would be Wednesday when the Suns travel to face the Spurs in San Antonio.

In 14 minutes in Detroit to begin preseason festivities, Bridges tallied eight points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal. He played eight minutes before leaving with the injury in Chicago.

Suns star Devin Booker says Bridges gives Phoenix something they were lacking last season.

"I think he was something that we were lacking a bit last year - his size, his versatility on both ends of the court. I think he's an underrated playmaker from his position," Booker said.

"Somebody that can get the rebound and push the break, and then he can exploit matchups that aren't his size, so he can take advantage of the mismatches. And I'm excited to share the court with him."

Bridges, when healthy, projects to give the Suns a much more physical presence down low at their four spot compared to Royce O'Neale, who was packaged alongside Grayson Allen in the trade that landed Bridges from the Charlotte Hornets.

His presence now allows Dillon Brooks to slide back to his natural three-spot on the floor.

"I watched a lot of film on this team, and I feel like my physicality is gonna really help them because we're already a physical team with Dillon (Brooks), and everybody else is just a scrappy team, and I think I can add to that," Bridges himself said.