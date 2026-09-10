Suns vs Spurs Preseason Game to Be Nationally Televised
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PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns don't have much national television exposure this coming season, though a preseason battle against the San Antonio Spurs can be seen by everyone across the country.
The Suns' home game against the Spurs on Oct. 10 will be broadcast on ESPN2.
That will be the first of two matchups against San Antonio in preseason. After that Saturday, the Suns will travel for a road game against the Spurs four days later.
Full Suns Preseason Schedule
Monday, Oct. 5: AT Detroit Pistons
Wednesday, Oct. 7: AT Chicago Bulls
Saturday, Oct. 10: VS San Antonio Spurs
Wednesday, Oct. 14: AT San Antonio Spurs
Friday, Oct. 16: VS Utah Jazz
Teams oftentimes sparingly play their stars in preseason with a light workload in first half minutes coming in anything. The good news is the Suns will have two more games after their home matchup against San Antonio, leaving wiggle room for fans to potentially see guys in the likes of Devin Booker, Victor Wembanyama and more.
Suns coach Jordan Ott was quite complimentery of Wemby during their previous battles last season.
"They're just downhill in the paint, and Wemby's a big piece of that," Ott said.
"He's been talked about, his shot profile has changed a little bit, just more aggressive, more into the paint, where his initial catch is, is deeper. It is tough to get to his ball, he shoots it so high, and he's tall, so it'll be another unique challenge.
"That's what the NBA is. And then defensively, just his paint presence defensively, what he's able to do, what they're able to do, to take away the paint because of his size, because of his rim presence."
The Spurs made a run all the way to the 2026 NBA Finals before falling to the New York Knicks. Phoenix previously played San Antonio quite close, which gives fans some hope that more continuity for the Suns could close that wide gap between the two.
The biggest offseason moves for Phoenix came in the interior, where rookie forward Koa Peat and trade acquisition Miles Bridges now have the pleasure of seeing Wembanyama in the Western Conference.
As for San Antonio, their core largely remains the same with hopes of running it back. No team since the 2019 Golden State Warriors has won the West in back to back seasons, and with the Oklahoma City Thunder looking for revenge, it's sure to be a fun fight for the crown this coming year.
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!