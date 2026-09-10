Suns vs Spurs Preseason Game to Be Nationally Televised

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns don't have much national television exposure this coming season, though a preseason battle against the San Antonio Spurs can be seen by everyone across the country.

The Suns' home game against the Spurs on Oct. 10 will be broadcast on ESPN2.

NEWS: The Suns' home preseason game against the Spurs on Oct. 10 will air nationally on ESPN2. pic.twitter.com/32cdJ9eo5V — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) September 9, 2026

That will be the first of two matchups against San Antonio in preseason. After that Saturday, the Suns will travel for a road game against the Spurs four days later.

Full Suns Preseason Schedule

Monday, Oct. 5: AT Detroit Pistons

Wednesday, Oct. 7: AT Chicago Bulls

Saturday, Oct. 10: VS San Antonio Spurs

Wednesday, Oct. 14: AT San Antonio Spurs

Friday, Oct. 16: VS Utah Jazz

Teams oftentimes sparingly play their stars in preseason with a light workload in first half minutes coming in anything. The good news is the Suns will have two more games after their home matchup against San Antonio, leaving wiggle room for fans to potentially see guys in the likes of Devin Booker, Victor Wembanyama and more.

Suns coach Jordan Ott was quite complimentery of Wemby during their previous battles last season.

"They're just downhill in the paint, and Wemby's a big piece of that," Ott said.

"He's been talked about, his shot profile has changed a little bit, just more aggressive, more into the paint, where his initial catch is, is deeper. It is tough to get to his ball, he shoots it so high, and he's tall, so it'll be another unique challenge.

"That's what the NBA is. And then defensively, just his paint presence defensively, what he's able to do, what they're able to do, to take away the paint because of his size, because of his rim presence."

The Spurs made a run all the way to the 2026 NBA Finals before falling to the New York Knicks. Phoenix previously played San Antonio quite close, which gives fans some hope that more continuity for the Suns could close that wide gap between the two.

The biggest offseason moves for Phoenix came in the interior, where rookie forward Koa Peat and trade acquisition Miles Bridges now have the pleasure of seeing Wembanyama in the Western Conference.

As for San Antonio, their core largely remains the same with hopes of running it back. No team since the 2019 Golden State Warriors has won the West in back to back seasons, and with the Oklahoma City Thunder looking for revenge, it's sure to be a fun fight for the crown this coming year.