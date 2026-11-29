The Phoenix Suns are road warriors today in Salt Lake City, hoping to reverse their current two-game losing streak with the Utah Jazz playing host at Delta Center.

It's an early 3:00 pm MST tip for the two sides. Phoenix is hoping to do the double over the Jazz after previously downing them back on Nov. 20 — though Utah isn't going to roll over against a Suns team that can clearly be beaten by anybody.

Three of the top expert-backed bets we could find today:

Darryn Peterson UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers

Peter Dewey, SI: "Utah Jazz rookie Darryn Peterson is in a bit of a slump from beyond the arc, shooting 2-for-25 from deep over his last five games, including an 0-for-7 showing against the Phoenix Suns.

"The Suns opened the season as one of the worst 3-point defenses in the league, but they’ve turned that around in a big way. Overall, Phoenix is 16th in opponent 3s made per game and 17th in opponent 3-point percentage, and it is sixth and seventh in those categories over its last 10 games.

"So, this is far from an easy matchup for Peterson to get back on track.

"The former Kansas star is shooting just 30.3 percent from deep this season and already has nine games (out of 20) with fewer than two made 3-pointers. At +146, he’s a pretty intriguing bet during this shooting slump."

Devin Booker OVER 32.5 Points + Assists

Juan Pablo Aravena, Rotowire: "Booker has been trending up offensively, scoring at least 20 points in six straight games while averaging 25.0 points and 5.8 assists per game during that stretch. The star guard is coming off a 31-point, five-assist performance against Dallas on Friday, surpassing Sunday's proposed threshold while converting 11 of his 21 field-goal attempts.

"Although Booker has cleared the 32.5 points-plus-assists mark in just seven of his 18 appearances this season, his recent scoring consistency provides grounds for optimism. He's also dished out at least five assists in five of his last six games, giving him an additional avenue to reach the required production without necessarily delivering a 30-point performance.

"With Phoenix looking to snap a two-game losing streak, Booker should continue to shoulder considerable offensive responsibilities. His ability to generate production as both a scorer and facilitator makes him an interesting candidate to exceed 32.5 combined points and assists while facing a Utah team that ranks 18th in Defensive Rating (114.9) and 21st in points allowed per game (115.6) in 2026-27."

Spread: Suns -4.5

Phil Naessens, Covers.com: "The Utah Jazz have been handing out turnovers like Christmas presents, surrendering a league-high 25.8 points off turnovers over their last five games. The Phoenix Suns are 5-3 ATS as a favorite, while Utah remains without Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. Take Phoenix."

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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