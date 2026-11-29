Who: Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz

What: NBA Regular Season Action

When: Sunday, Nov. 29 at 3:00 pm MST

Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

The Phoenix Suns (9-9) travel for a quick road trip to battle the Utah Jazz (3-17) for a Sunday afternoon clash in Salt Lake City — a game that appears very winnable for the Suns.

The opportunity is there for Phoenix to handle business against a struggling Jazz side. After their meltdown against the Dallas Mavericks, they need a win.

The Skinny

ESPN gives the Suns a 62.1% chance to win today with most spreads giving Phoenix around four or 4.5 points. Utah's on a four-game losing streak that first began with their Nov. 20 loss to the Suns in 111-101 fashion — which was also at home.

The Jazz's offense is among the worst in the NBA, ranking 25th or worse in offensive rating, points per game, true shooting percentage and turnover ratio.

Defensively, Utah is dead-last in steals per night but are 13th in rebounds as a team — which is the one common denominator for success against this Suns team, who is still without Mark Williams.

Speaking of Williams, he was the lone wolf on Phoenix's injury report ahead of today. He's out for a few more months due to shoulder surgery.

As for Utah, Jaren Jackson Jr. (Right MCL Tear), Lauri Markkanen (Right Hand Fracture), Jonas Aidoo (G League - Two-Way), Kobe Bufkin (G League - Two-Way) and Harrison Ingram (G League - Two-Way) are out while Mo Bamba (Illness) and Svi Mykhailiuk (Left Calf Strain) are questionable.

Defensively is where the Suns struggle. Phoenix is 20th in defensive rating while sitting 28th in rebounds per night, 16th in team steals and third-last in blocks per game.

In no way do the Suns dominate the paint, which is where there's an avenue for an upset for Utah.

Suns Player to Watch: Collin Gillespie

Gillespie scored 16 points for the Suns in their last game against the Jazz coming off the bench.

Will he again be a rotation player today?

There's plenty of calls for the Suns to change their starting lineup, which would mostly feature Gillespie being inserted into the first five for Jalen Green.

Gillespie has scored 14 or more points in his last three-of-four outings, and it feels like Phoenix will need his scoring yet again if they'll get past Utah.