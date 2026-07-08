Why Suns' Trade for Miles Bridges Isn't Official - Yet

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns' trade for Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges hasn't been made official yet since first being reported over a week ago.

That's stirred quite the conversation on social media on why it hasn't been finalized, leading to some massive questions on why it hasn't been pushed through. Some believed Grayson Allen's lingering hamstring injury from last year may have been flagged in medicals, similar to Mark Williams' initial trade to the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro says other dominoes need to happen first:

"For those wondering why the Miles Bridges trade is not complete. Minnesota, Charlotte and Brooklyn have to compete their trade first. So this could go into next week.There are no concerns. Just some logistics and timing before it gets finalized," he wrote on X.

For those wondering why the Miles

Bridges trade is not complete. Minnesota, Charlotte and Brooklyn have to compete their trade first. So this could go into next week.There are no concerns. Just some logistics and timing before it gets finalized — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) July 8, 2026

Bright Side of the Sun's John Voita also highlighted Mouhamadou Gueye is part of the aforementioned trade, but can't officially be processed until July 9.

Bridges' arrival to the desert wasn't one without controversy, as plenty of Suns fans online voiced their displeasure on what's undoubtedly a polarizing move thanks to Bridges' off-court issues.

On the court, he fills a void at the power forward position and offers a different threat of inside scoring than prior seatholder Royce O'Neale.

Bridges has headlined a fairly busy Suns offseason that first began with re-signings of Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin and Williams back to Phoenix before the organization jumped into the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft to take Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat.

Jamaree Bouyea also had his team option picked up while the Suns added Luke Kennard and Pat Spencer in free agency.

Continuity has been a major key for Phoenix this offseason, from top to bottom.

"When you have things in place, standards in place when it comes to actually being on the court, the continuity is critical," Suns general manager Brian Gregory told reporters (h/t Arizona Republic's Logan Stanley).

"But you can’t stay stagnant either. You have to make adjustments and you have to continually learn. Self-awareness is a huge part. We have that continuity, we have stability, but at the same time we are making some adjustments and some alterations to put us in a better position."

Bridges was the team's biggest outside addition, and while the trade isn't quite finalized, Suns fans shouldn't fret over the logistics still being worked through.