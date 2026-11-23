PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans are just hours away from their Monday night tip at Smoothie King Center in a tale of two different teams.

The Suns are riding a three-game winning streak into tonight with heavy expectations of getting a win on the road. New Orleans, meanwhile is slumping with three losses in a row on top if nine out of their last ten games.

Moneyline's out of the question here — three of the best prop bets we could find across the web for tonight:

Zion Williamson OVER 5.5 Rebounds

Nov 18, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peter Dewey, SI: "Pelicans star Zion Williamson is averaging just 5.4 rebounds per game this season, but he’s pulled down six or more boards in four straight games and eight of his 16 appearances overall.

"Now, the former No. 1 overall pick has a favorable matchup at home against a Phoenix team that remains without starting center Mark Williams. The Suns’ frontcourt has struggled to control the boards this season, ranking 29th in the league in rebound percentage and 24th in opponent rebounds per game.

"While Williamson elite athleticism has never translated to impressive rebounding numbers, he should be in the mix to clear his season average in this matchup. Zion is averaging just over 10 rebound chances per game, so it’s certainly feasible for him to grab six or more boards for the fifth game in a row on Monday."

Miles Bridges OVER 1.5 Three-Pointers Made

Nov 18, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Miles Bridges (22) scores a basket during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Todd Cordell, Covers.com: "Miles Bridges is a dangerous three-point shooter and does a lot of his damage on catch and shoots. . Bridges drained multiple threes in seven of nine games when excluding Top-10 defenses against C&S. Take it a step further and he has cleared 1.5 threes in all six games against Bottom-10 defenses vs. C&S. The Pelicans are 22nd."

Oso Ighodaro OVER 7.5 Points

Nov 15, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns Center Oso Ighodaro warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Cortez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Doug Kezirian, Action Network: "I don’t usually dive into Oso Ighodaro props, but this is a strong play because the matchup is just too good to pass up.

"We don’t need Phoenix to suddenly make him a focal point of the offense. We just need him to hang around the rim, scoop up some garbage buckets, finish a few drop-offs and putbacks, and maybe draw a foul or two to get to the free-throw line.

"In a matchup this soft on the interior, I wouldn’t even be shocked if this turns into one of those weird games where he finishes with 14 points.

"I might even mess around with a small alt-line ladder, a PRA play, or a double-double sprinkle, but the main play is simple: back Ighodaro to clear this manageable number against a Pelicans defense that can’t protect the rim."

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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