PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns will have Ryan Dunn available tonight for their road test against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Dunn was initially listed as questionable entering the team's matchup at Smoothie King Center before being given the green light by the medical staff. The Pelicans also saw some players upgraded as well, as Bryce McGowens (left elbow infection) and Trey Murphy III (bilateral patellar tendinopathy) were made available.

Zion Williamson (left thigh contusion) is still probable.

Opening tip is slated for 6:00 pm MST.

More on Ryan Dunn

Dunn has taken a considerable step in the early stages of his third NBA season. He went through a full practice this weekend, according to Suns coach Jordan Ott.

"I think he's had a great start to the season offensively," Ott said earlier this season of Dunn. Being great in the paint when he gets there and then in the three-point shooting; he's really developed into a really good three-point shooter."

Dunn is shooting 46% from the field and 40% from three to begin the regular season.

The Suns' forward mostly makes his hay on the defensive side of the ball, and the advanced analytics show he's been a valuable piece to Phoenix's rotation.

His overall net rating of 22.5 is third in the NBA. As for the Suns, Dunn's off/on stats show Phoenix is a much better team with the forward in the mix. Everything but rim frequency and defensive rebounding takes a jump when Dunn's on the floor.