Suns Rookie Snubbed from NBA Rising Stars Game
PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns rookie forward Ryan Dunn was not selected for the 2025 NBA Rising Stars Game.
There were 10 rookies chosen for the game among the 28 selections total, which also included 11 second-year players and seven G-Leaguers.
These were the rookies selected before Dunn, who came in at No. 9 on NBA.com's most recent rookie ladder released last Thursday:
- Bub Carrington, Guard, Washington Wizards
- Stephon Castle, Guard, San Antonio Spurs
- Tristan de Silva, Frontcourt, Orlando Magic
- Zach Edey, Frontcourt, Memphis Grizzlies
- Dalton Knecht, Guard, Los Angeles Lakers
- Jared McCain, Guard, Philadelphia 76ers
- Yves Missi, Frontcourt, New Orleans Pelicans
- Zaccharie Risacher, Frontcourt, Atlanta Hawks
- Alex Sarr, Frontcourt, Washington Wizards
- Jaylen Wells, Guard, Memphis Grizzlies
Dunn would have been the Suns' first Rising Star selection since Deandre Ayton in 2019.
Dunn, the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has quickly developed into one of the NBA's top rookies and premier defenders. He is averaging 7.3 points and 3.4 rebounds across 40 games (24 starts). His points per game are 12th among rookies (min. 30 games), but his defense has placed him on top of the charts:
The Suns moved Dunn into the starting lineup on Jan. 6, and he was averaging 10.2 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 49.4% from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range in 10 games since the change before he sprained his ankle in the early minutes of Phoenix's 119-109 win over the Washington Wizards Saturday.
Phoenix will at least be represented by Kevin Durant, who was named an All-Star starter, for All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. The All-Star reserves will be announced this Thursday.