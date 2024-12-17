NBA Cup: OKC Thunder Head Coach Compliments Superstar Ahead of Bucks Matchup
The Oklahoma City Thunder are one victory away from winning the second NBA Cup after taking down the Houston Rockets in Las Vegas.
OKC superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has led the team through the cup, scoring 32 points against Houston and 39 points in the Thunder's win against the Dallas Mavericks. Now, to help Oklahoma City complete its impressive run and win the NBA Cup, Gilgeous-Alexander will need to log another strong showing against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
When Mark Daigneault was asked about his team's star player squaring off against the Bucks in a high-profile matchup, the Thunder's head coach seemed confident that the moment wouldn't phase Gilgeous-Alexander.
"He's always the coolest guy in the room," Daigneault said. "What's impressive to me about him, aside from what everybody can see on the surface, is just, the defense, first of all. You know, he continues to play on that end of the floor with great commitment, despite being a great offensive player, and the ascension of his teammates., which isn't a given with a great player like that. You know, sometimes their greatness and their gravity can bite into the whole, but his teammates have been able to ascend, despite his ascension. So guys like Jalen (Williams), guys like Chet (Holmgren). Those guys, it hasn't stopped them from becoming great players in their own right, and then guys like Isaiah Joe, (Aaron) Wiggins, (Jaylin Williams), role players, have maximized themselves. And I think those two things, on this stage, I think go a little bit overlooked, just overshadowed by his greatness on offense."
On the season, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.3 points, 6.3 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals and one block per game while shooting 51% from the field. After finishing second in MVP voting last year, the Thunder's superstar will likely be in the running for the award again at the end of the 2024-25 season.
Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder meet Antetokounmpo and the Bucks for the NBA Cup Championship at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
