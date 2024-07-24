Stiles Points: Memphis Grizzlies Pose Massive Threat to OKC Thunder
After the flurry of roster moves Sam Presti made this summer, the Oklahoma City Thunder are viewed as one of the league's biggest contenders for this upcoming season. Many are pegging the Thunder as the best out West, only lagging behind the Boston Celtics.
A 57-win season a year ago was good enough to lock up the No. 1 seed with a little help from the San Antonio Spurs. Oklahoma City is poised to be the conference's top dog yet again.
The addition of Isaiah Hartenstein to the Thunder's front-court rotation and the fit upgrade of Alex Caruso is a lethal mix that should put away teams early and often throughout the 82-game marathon.
Sure, the Denver Nuggets with Nikola Jokic at the head of the snake will still be a force, the Dallas Mavericks are still a menacing foe after their summer roster shuffle and the Minnesota Timberwolves offer a tough matchup for their Bricktown boys. However, it is not just the same old, same old, out west.
The Memphis Grizzlies represent a scorpion in the grass, hidden away and camouflaged by a disappointing 27-55 record a year ago.
As star guard Ja Morant returns to the floor alongside a big - pun intended - splash in the draft to compliment the quality role players already on Beale Street like Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Morant and company are used to thriving offensively next to a more lumbering big man as Zach Edey is set to lay hard-hitting screens that leave defenders touching the hardwood and Morant leaping off it soaring his way to the rim. With the lethal pick-and-roll combination of these two, if the rookie big man adds any playmaking chops Memphis' offense will earn a Michelin star.
Most teams will struggle to slow down the Grizzlies who can put pressure on the rim and spray out to shooters like Bane, but perhaps their best trait will be able to grind out games - specifically against teams that do not lean on distant shooting.
The Thunder love to play early 2000s basketball, touching the paint, hitting mid-range jumpers and getting to the rim at will. Utilizing the spray-outs as a weapon to combat against teams loading up to stop their interior scorers. Oklahoma City was still a low-volume 3-point shooting team despite their near 40 percent success rate which mainly stemmed from the gravity the drivers had on their way to the ring.
That is where Memphis comes in. The teams that gave the Thunder the most trouble in the regular season were able to pact the paint while remaining athletic enough to fly out to corner 3-point shooters with the ball is redirected - which was the biggest reason many feared a potential playoff matchup against the Purple and Gold.
No one can pull off that defensive style better than the Grizzlies who will now have Edey patrolling the paint and protected by a roaming Jackson Jr. to mask the rookie's deficiencies in space. With a solid at worst back line, an elite level free safety and Bane harassing ball handlers at the point of attack, Memphis could also throw it back - Grit and Grind 2.0, anyone?
While it is easy to forget the Grizzlies following their season that was off the rails when pulling out of the station, it is equally as easy to envision them being the biggest threat to Oklahoma City out West with their potential style of play under Taylor Jenkins.
The Thunder are the rightful favorites no matter where you look or who you talk to, but the Beale Street Ballers are capable of reaching contender status as well.
Stiles points:
- Chet Holmgren held a youth camp in Oklahoma on Tuesday where he spoke glowingly about giving back to the community.
- The signing of Isaiah Hartenstein sees the fit for Nikola Topic look more seamless after the Thunder used the No. 12 pick on the young point guard. What role with the 19-year-old grow into in the future?
- The Thunder's big three could be viewed as the best in the sport as soon as this year - and should be.
- Despite Oklahoma City owning the assets, a Lauri Markkanen trade is still far-fetched regardless of constant speculation.
- Former OKC Thunder guard Josh Giddey is performing at a high level in Olympic play being put in a more comfortable position on the ball.
