Stiles Points: OKC Thunder Win Total Might Not Tell Full Story of 2024-25 Season
The Oklahoma City Thunder ripped off 57 wins a year ago in a surprise run that netted them the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. As the second-youngest team in the NBA, no one expected the Thunder to survive the rough and tumble Western Conference a year ago but did so behind the Most Valuable Player runner up, the coach of the year, some of the best depth in the sport and a pair of budding rising stars.
Still, it was not all sunshine and rainbows in Bricktown. Josh Giddey's awkward fit eventually crescendoed into his 218-game starting streak being snapped in the NBA Playoffs and the lack of front court depth punishing them in meaningful action.
When Chet Holmgren left the court, the Thunder suffered in a series that they lost in six games with a zero-point differential - upgrading the backup center spot suggests Oklahoma City will dramatically improve. Just as swapping the ill-fitting Giddey for a 40 percent shooter and defensive ace in Alex Caruso will check every box to make an already powerful starting five one of the best five-man lineups in the sport.
This has led Oklahoma City to be the favorite to win the Western Conference and an over/under win total set at 56.5 wins according to FanDuel. The Bricktown boys also possess the second best odds to win the NBA Finals, only lagging behind the Boston Celtics.
However, there isn't a ton of room in the win column to improve - winning 60 games is incredibly hard, while not impossible. The bottom line is, the Thunder care about roster exploration, mixing and matching lineups and going 10-12 players deep every night during the 82-game season.
With those moving parts and integrating in two massive contributors that weren't in OKC a year ago, there is a chance the ball bounces against the Thunder just enough to tick the win total down from 57 while simultaneously allowing Oklahoma City to be more poised for championship contention than they were a year ago.
Evaluating this season will not be as cut and dry in the past, the ability to stamp the Thunder's 2024-25 campaign will not be as easy as looking at the win total in comparison to last year. Even if the Thunder win 56 or fewer games, that doesn't mean the team took a step back.
Though, there is also a chance that with similar injury luck to a year ago and the fact that the Thunder have a core that cares about the games in the regular season more than most, that Oklahoma City continues to improve their win total. No matter how this season plays out, it will be important to evaluate this season through a eye that holds context and not just baseline numbers such as record.
