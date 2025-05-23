WATCH: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Receives NBA MVP Trophy
The past 36 hours have been about milestones for the Oklahoma City Thunder. After taking a 1-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the OKC Thunder were busy celebrating superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for being named the Kia 2025 NBA MVP. After holding his Most Valuable Press Conference, the Thunder also had the benefit of seeing Lu Dort be named to the 2025 NBA All-Defensive First Team and their all-star Jalen Williams tabbed with second-team honors.
Just before tip-off of the second game of this Western Conference Finals series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves with the right to head to the NBA Finals on the line.
Ahead of the tip-off of Game 2 during this Western Conference Finals series, the Oklahoma City Thunder honored its third NBA in organization history as Adam Silver presented Gilgeous-Alexander with the Michael Jordan Kia NBA MVP trophy on the Paycom Center hardwood.
The Thunder superstar joins Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook as the two other NBA MVPs to win it as a member of the Bricktown Ballers, while Gilgeous-Alexander is just the second Canadian to take home the hardware after Steve Nash won back to back in 2005 and 2006.
After the ceremony the Oklahoma City Thunder aim to grab Game 2, in an attempt at a commanding 2-0 series lead. The Timberwolves hope to spoil the Thunder's party with a win to earn a split on the road as every underdog strives for in pulling off an upset.