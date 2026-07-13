It was expected for Oklahoma City Thunder first-round big man Aday Mara to bounce back at some point in the Las Vegas NBA Summer League after a subpar showing against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Thunder's first Vegas outing. He took no time to do so, having his best game of the summer against his college teammate, Yaxel Lendeborg, and the Golden State Warriors.

Mara put together another 10-point performance, his third in four NBA Summer League appearances, adding on nine rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot. He missed just two shots on six attempts, one of which was his lone attempt from long range, showing much more aggression than in the previous game.

The Thunder's offense ran the best when Mara and fellow rookie Bennett Stirtz were in focus, as the duo continues to build a bond. The duo connected on a beautiful high screen and drop two-man sequence where Mara found a cutting Stirtz after a quick give-and-go near the free-throw line.

The opposite happened moments later, with Mara rolling all the way to the hoop after a high screen and Stirtz dishing a lob only he could reach for an easy layup. Even in an offensively weak roster, Oklahoma City's draft selections have been able to showcase strong chemistry,

"We did film, we did practice, we did a few more games, so it's way easier to play together," Mara said on the rookie's connection

Despite Oklahoma City falling as losers for the fifth time in five games in summer basketball action, growth with the team is still present, especially in Mara.

"Obviously, losing by 20s, by 40s, no one wants that, but I think we're doing a great job every day, just by getting better," Mara said.

The former Michigan and UCLA big man is now averaging eight points, 7.6 rebounds, three assists and 1.9 blocks per game in four summer league appearances between Salt Lake City and Vegas. Despite not having the most eye-catching box score numbers, it's been clear that Mara will be able to play his role well in an official NBA atmosphere.

Mara's future teammates are seeing what he can bring to the lineup as well, especially the playmakers.

"I saw him a little at Michigan. Great passer for a big, that's special," third-year guard Ajay Mitchell said at the game. "He's going to be a force."

Just five limited games into his NBA career, Mara has already shown quick improvement.