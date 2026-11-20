Oklahoma City is set for its first NBA Cup home game of the season, and it could easily determine whether the Thunder move to the next stage.

On Friday night, the Thunder will be looking to get back on track as they host the New Orleans Pelicans at Paycom Center. Sitting at 1-1 in NBA Cup group play, the Thunder will have their final two games of group play at home, beginning with this matchup against the Pelicans.

While the Thunder don’t currently control their own destiny following a loss to the LA Clippers a week ago, they still have a great chance of making it to the knockout stage if they’re able to win out. Of course, that journey continues with this matchup against an odd Pelicans squad.

One of the strangest and most unpredictable teams through the first month of the season, the Pelicans have racked up some impressive wins and lost some head-scratchers. Considering how banged up the Thunder are going into this contest, there is no shortage of outcomes for this matchup.

Obviously, the Thunder will be relying on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to try to lead them to a much-needed win. Having lost four of their past five games and falling to 9-6 for the season, the Thunder simply need to turn things around and maintain their record until some help comes back from injury later in the season.

Entering the contest, the Thunder are one of three 1-1 teams in West Group B, and the Pelicans are the lone 0-2 squad. With no other teams in the group in action on Friday night, the Thunder won’t get much clarity on their path ahead if they win.

A loss would almost certainly sink the Thunder, but their current +30 point differential could still give them an outside shot at winning the group if all teams finish 2-2 or the wild card spot if no team outside of group winners finishes 3-1. In any case, getting a win against the Pelicans is crucial to the Thunder’s hopes of making it out of group play for the third straight season.

Given how the team has performed without some of their key pieces, the NBA Cup still gives the Thunder an opportunity to showcase their talent and add a bit more fire to the grind of the regular season. The Thunder are still searching for their footing early in the year, and playing some NBA Cup games at home could be exactly what they need to get back on track.