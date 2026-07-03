Can The OKC Thunder's Second-Round Pick Carve Out Minutes This Season?

One of the Thunder’s newest additions could carve out valuable minutes.

This offseason has been nothing short of hectic, as players have been changing teams left and right to stack up rosters for next season. The Thunder haven’t quite participated in the craziness; however, they did add three picks in the draft and also traded away Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins to clear up roster spots and salary.

Now, as Oklahoma City is set to go into battle with the roster that they have, they’ll have to figure out how to reshape the rotation. Minutes are up for grabs, and even OKC’s second-round pick, Otega Oweh, could find himself in the mix.

Oweh was selected as the No. 41 pick in this year’s NBA Draft, and although it’s likely he will start the year on a two-way contract, there is a path for him to see solid minutes. The Thunder’s two-way players almost played as many minutes as they could last year, and that trend might be the same.

Brooks Barnhizer appeared in 40 games for OKC last season, averaging 8.7 minutes in each bout. Additionally, Branden Carlson saw the court in 42 games and even started in four of them. The two-way center played an average of 11.6 minutes per game in those games and helped out immensely in situations where the Thunder was limited due to injuries.

Oweh could find himself with the same fate, as unfortunately, Oklahoma City hasn’t had the best luck with injuries the past couple of seasons. Additionally, the Thunder could use Oweh when their list of guards needs a night off.

Oweh also might have a special circumstance come up this year. Oklahoma City is currently over the second apron and will need to get rid of a salary by the trade deadline next season to get under it. If OKC is to do this, they will have a roster spot open that seems like it's Oweh’s for the taking.

This could exempt Oweh from the 50-game limit that two-way players have for the NBA regular season and would also make him eligible for the postseason. His intense defense and 18.6 points per game his senior year are definitely something that OKC can use down the stretch of next season.

It’s always a good issue to have when you struggle to find minutes for young new talent, but Oweh is someone who could help OKC from the jump and could see his role progress as the season goes on.