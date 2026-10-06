Injury Report: OKC Thunder to Sit Eight Players for Preseason Opener

The Oklahoma City Thunder are officially set to kick off NBA preseason today, facing off against the Pelicans in Tulsa, OK.

After a transformational offseason, OKC is set to roll out a fairly different rotation. Though the teams core largely remains intact. Players like Luguentz Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe have moved on to Eastern Conference pastures, and the Thunder will look to plug in their lost production with recent draftees.

Over the last few years, the Thunder have drafted players like Ajay Mitchell, Nikola Topic, Thomas Sorber, Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz, and will now look to slide them in for the lost shooting, defense and more.

Below is the injury report for the Thunder’s preseason opener:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — Out

Jalen Williams — Out

Chet Holmgren — Out

Isaiah Hartenstein — Out

Cason Wallace — Out

Alex Caruso — Out

Nikola Topic — Out

Thomas Sorber — Out

New Orleans Pelicans injuries:

N/A

Per Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault, all of the above players are set to sit out of the preseason opener.

All of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso are seemingly sitting out due to rest, with another game tomorrow in OKC. The preseason back-to-backs are by design, but won’t allow each player to play in every contest.

“We make our own preseason schedule,” Daigneault said at Sunday’s practice. “So the back-to-backs are actually by design. We’re not going to play everybody in every game. At least the high-minute rotation guys. We will play some guys five games, but the high-minute guys don't play in every game,"

Young players in Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber were not full go’s in training camp due to respective injuries, with the former undergoing back surgery in early June, and the latter having a scope on his knee in early July.

Topic is entering Year 3, but has only played in 10 NBA games due to various injuries and health circumstances. Sorber missed his initial season due to a knee injury.

As of now, no information has been released on if the Pelicans will have their full complement of players. The team continues to be headlined by Zion Williamson, and a cast of contributors like Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, and young prospects like Jeremiah Fears, Derik Queen and Benedict Mathurin.

The Thunder and Pelicans tip off at 7 p.m. CT tonight from BOK Center in Tulsa, OK.