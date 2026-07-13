OKC Thunder Wing Turns in Strong Start to Las Vegas Summer League

The Oklahoma City Thunder have suffered losses in each of the team's first two contests at the 2026 Las Vegas Summer League.

OKC fell 96-84 against the Los Angeles Lakers on July 10, and was defeated 104-79 at the hands of the Golden State Warriors on July 12.

The Thunder's Summer League squad doesn't feature many players who will be on the team's roster for the 2026-27 season. First round picks Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz are likely the only two players competing in Summer League who will be on standard contracts for the team.

Aside for Mara and Stirtz, Brooks Barnhizer, Josh Dix and Otega Oweh are all on two-way contracts, with Oweh missing each of the team's first two games in Las Vegas with an injury.

Alongside the aforementioned players, Payton Sandfort, who spent part of the 2025-26 season on a two-way contract with the Thunder, has performed well during his first two games in Las Vegas.

Sandfort is averaging 10.5 points and 3.5 rebounds across contests against the Warriors and Lakers, shooting 50% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range.

Sandfort had a stellar performance against the Atlanta Hawks in the Salt Lake City Summer League on July 6, finishing with 25 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and zero turnovers while shooting 6-of-10 from the field, 4-of-6 from 3-point range and 4-of-4 from the free throw line in 21 minutes on the floor.

As a two-way player, Sandfort appeared in four games with the Thunder during the 2025-26 season, averaging 8.8 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc across 15.8 minutes per game.

In 20 G League contests with the Blue, Sandfort averaged 11.3 points, 6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 38.7% from the field and 34.2% from deep. Following his rookie season, Sandfort was waived by the Thunder, but will likely return to the organization as a G League player if another team doesn't sign the former Iowa standout to a two-way or standard contract.

If Sandfort does return to the Blue, another solid campaign could earn the sharpshooting wing another chance in the NBA. The 23-year-old has flashed his perimeter shooting ability during the Summer League, which could help him earn a spot with the Blue or another franchise.

Oklahoma City takes the court again on Tuesday, July 14, at 8 p.m. against the Denver Nuggets.