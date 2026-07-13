OKC Thunder First-Round Picks Already Showing Value in Summer League

Oklahoma City’s first-round picks have been on display in Summer League, and it’s already clear what the Thunder were thinking when making their selections.

Over the past couple of weeks, the Thunder’s Summer League experience has unfolded. With several familiar faces and some new additions, Summer League has been an intriguing few games for the Thunder thus far.

Of course, the most notable names for Oklahoma City in Salt Lake City and Vegas have been Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz. The Thunder’s two first-round picks in 2026, Mara and Stirtz have shown some intriguing flashes thus far while still showing they have plenty of room to improve.

When the Thunder made their picks on draft night, their choices were somewhat surprising. With Mara becoming the fifth center on the roster and Stirtz joining a loaded backcourt, the picks were at least somewhat puzzling, given the Thunder’s lack of size on the wing, which some anticipated to be addressed at the draft.

However, after some Summer League action and a few weeks for the rest of the Thunder roster to fully take shape, Oklahoma City clearly valued depth over anything else. Mara and Stirtz have both shown they are talented players with a real future in the NBA, but it was always unlikely that the Thunder would be taking anyone in the draft who could be clear contributors in the postseason right away.

So, instead of focusing on addressing any need that may have seemed pressing and thrusting an unprepared player into a important role, the Thunder instead added guys who will be quality reserves. Of course, one of the biggest issues Oklahoma City has faced over the past two seasons is staying healthy.

With a lack of ball handlers killing the Thunder in the 2026 playoffs and the sometimes shallow big man depth forcing them into unique situations over the past few years, Stirtz and Mara give Mark Daigneault some extra options. With Stirtz’s shooting expected to be a key piece of his game in Oklahoma City to go along with his ball-handling and playmaking, the Thunder have another young guard who can effectively play on or off the ball.

Meanwhile, Mara’s skillset feeds into both of the Thunder’s issues. At 7-foot-3, he’s not only a big body who can give the Thunder some extra size inside, but he also is an impressive passer for his position, which makes him a candidate to better fill the role of Isaiah Hartenstein or Jaylin Williams when necessary.

The Thunder’s first-round picks won’t be perfect in year one and may not make any significant impact, but Oklahoma City is clearly committed to playing its style, and its newest additions have already displayed where they’ll fit in Summer League.