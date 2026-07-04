New-Look Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Puts on Show for Canada in FIBA WC Qualifier

Oklahoma City’s superstar was back on the court, and he had no issues getting back to his usual dominance.

Just over a month after the Thunder’s season was ended in the conference finals, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returned to the floor for some action for the Canadian national team. With a couple of FIBA World Cup qualifier matchups to play, Gilgeous-Alexander wasted no time reminding the basketball world what he can do.

In Friday’s matchup against Puerto Rico on Shai Legacy Court in Hamilton, Ontario, the two-time MVP led Canada to a 110-84 win. Shooting 9-of-14 from the floor, including an 8-of-10 mark from inside the arc, Gilgeous-Alexander’s 26 points were a game-high.

Fresh cut, fresh buckets 💈🔥



New look SGA drops 26 PTS in 26 mins for Canada 🇨🇦 #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/9uqgBNJczy — FIBA Basketball World Cup 🏆 (@FIBAWC) July 4, 2026

Getting to his usual spots in the mid-range and slithering through the defense to get into the paint, Gilgeous-Alexander put together a seemingly effortless scoring performance. Also adding four assists, two steals and two blocks, Gilgeous-Alexander made an impact in just about every facet of the game.

While Thunder teammate Lu Dort is not on Canada’s active roster for this qualifying window, Gilgeous-Alexander was still surrounded by NBA talent. With guys like Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Andrew Nembhard and Dillon Brooks alongside him, the Thunder star had no issues finding his groove and getting his team a big early lead.

After spending much of the postseason looking beat up and not quite his usual self, Gilgeous-Alexander looked refreshed and at the top of his game against Puerto Rico. While the NBA season is still three months away, seeing the MVP perform like this on an international stage has to feel good for the Thunder.

Before dropping 26 and leading Canada to a win on Friday night, Gilgeous-Alexander stole attention on social media with his new look. Sporting a fresh haircut, the Thunder star entered the arena with a different look, but he looked all the same when he got on the floor and made his usual impact.

Still, his new look caused a stir on social media, with Thunder teammate Jalen Williams even getting in on the fun.

Jalen Williams on SGA’s haircut lmao pic.twitter.com/1ZvwzZ8LTk — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) July 4, 2026

Following Canada’s big win on Friday, Gilgeous-Alexander and company will stick around in Hamilton for another qualifier matchup on Monday. Set to face Jamaica, Canada will look to remain unbeaten in qualifiers for the 2027 World Cup.

While the World Cup is still over a year away, Gilgeous-Alexander, who led Canada to a third-place finish in 2023, could be ready to get his country to the top. With so much NBA talent surrounding him as well, Canada will be a strong contender to win it all next year, but for now, Gilgeous-Alexander will get to give fans one more taste of his play before the NBA returns in October.