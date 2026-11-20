The Thunder, having freshly lost to the Hawks for their sixth defeat of the season, will be looking to bounce back against the New Orleans Pelicans in OKC tonight. They'll potentially need to do so without two guards, who have now been added to the injury report.

OKC has seen an injury-laden season thus far, having fallen far from their previous No. 1 standing in the Western Conference. For now, they'll tread water until they get players back from the injury report.

Here are the full injury reports for both Oklahoma City and New Orleans ahead of tonight’s tilt:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Alex Caruso — Questionable: Right hip soreness

Chet Holmgren — Out: Right knee injury recovery

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right knee surgery

Nikola Topic — Out: Left hip strain

Cason Wallace — Out: Left shoulder surgery

Jalen Williams — Out: Left ankle surgery

New Orleans Pelicans injuries:

Malik Dia — Out: G League

Benedict Mathurin — Out: Left plantar fasciitis

Bryce McGowens — Out: Left elbow infection

Trey Murphy III — Questionable: Bilateral patellar tendinopathy

Dejounte Murray — Out: Left ankle sprain

Jaron Pierre Jr. — Probable: G League

Julian Reese — Out: G League

Trendon Watford — Out: Right ankle sprain

The injuries continue to mount for the Thunder, who have been among the most injured teams on the season so far. Three major starters in Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren remain out, with only Holmgren slated to return in a matter of weeks.

Both Alex Caruso and Nikola Topic had recently come off the injury report with respective injuries, but were both re-added following the bout with the Hawks. Both suffered hip injuries, with the team’s veteran defensive guard in Caruso listed as questionable to play tonight, and Topic listed as out.

At this stage, OKC needs all the help it can get, and the loss of either guard for tonight’s bout will be a big one.

Additionally, Thomas Sorber suffered a recent setback, and will now be reevaluated in another six-to-eight weeks following a successful arthroscopic procedure on his right knee. Sorber has yet to make his debut for OKC, drafted in 2025.

The Pelicans are dealing with their own injuries. Major contributors in Trey Murphy III, Dejounte Murray and Benedict Mathurin are all listed, with only the former questionable to play.

The Thunder and Pelicans tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK.