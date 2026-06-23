OKC Thunder Have Unique Flexibility Going Into 2026 NBA Draft

The NBA Draft is finally here, and the Oklahoma City Thunder have no shortage of options as they make their next moves.

Over the next few hours, days and weeks, the Thunder will steadily build their roster for next season as they look to climb back to the top of the NBA mountain. After winning the NBA title in 2025 and falling short of a repeat in 2026, Tuesday’s NBA Draft will be the first step in reloading for another run in 2027.

Despite again finishing the regular season with the best record in the league, racking up 64 wins, the Thunder have a couple of first-round picks to play with. Securing the No. 12 pick from the LA Clippers and the No. 17 pick from the Philadelphia 76ers, the Thunder have plenty of prospects to choose from, and some potentially great value if things fall their way.

As a contender that is coming off a season that finished a win shy of the NBA Finals, the Thunder would seemingly be most interested in someone ready to contribute at this very moment. While it’d be no surprise to see the Thunder go after someone relatively established and ready to contribute, such as soon-to-be 24-year-old Yaxel Lendeborg, Oklahoma City also isn’t boxed into taking someone who fits that description.

Sure, it’d be a plus if Oklahoma City could add someone ready to make an impact in the postseason next season, but it would almost certainly be just fine if it rolled into next season expecting to use a near-identical playoff rotation in 2027. After all, health was the biggest detriment to the Thunder’s title odds throughout the 2025-26 campaign.

Although finding enough minutes to go around will be an issue for Mark Daigneault to figure out anyway, adding a more raw prospect who could be of service in the postseason a year or two down the line is also a legitimate possibility for the Thunder. Obviously, the Thunder need to add some useful talent through the draft to keep this championship window open for as long as possible, but that doesn’t mean their next draft pick needs to be a key contributor in the 2027 playoffs.

Oklahoma City will continue to cycle through role players around its big three over the next several seasons, and because the Thunder are only at the beginning of that process, it still has the luxury of experimenting and taking risks on young players. Considering the Thunder may have no choice but to reload with instant-impact players in the draft at some point in the next few years, Sam Presti can take advantage of his team’s current situation and go any direction he sees fit on Tuesday night.