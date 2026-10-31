OKC Thunder Injury Report: Every Injury and Status vs. Rockets

The Thunder are set to take on the Houston Rockets tonight, with Oklahoma City's season currently swirling with storylines.

After major injuries last week, the Thunder receieved more bad news yesterday involving it's All-Star in Chet Holmgren. Additionally, the team was set to reportedly sign Ochai Agbaji to its final roster spot, but has since backed out to reevaluate its roster in the wake of the Holmgren news.

Tonight, the Thunder will face off against Houston, who has looked to be one of the best teams in the Western Conference so far this season. OKC was recently beat down by the Mavericks, but still stands at 4-1 on the season. The team is likely to rely on its two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to keep it afloat in a competitive West.

Here are the injuries for both the Thunder and Rockets ahead of tonight’s game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Alex Caruso — Out: Right ankle sprain

Chet Holmgren — Out: Right knee patellar tendinitis

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right knee surgery

Nikola Topic — Out: Low back surgery

Cason Wallace — Out: Left shoulder labral tear

Jalen Williams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Right soleus strain

Quadir Copeland — Out: G League

Julian Phillips — Out: G League

Reed Sheppard — Out: Low back soreness

The Thunder have been decimated by injuries over the last few weeks, seeing two starters in Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace go down — likely for the season — in the bout against the Clippers. In the following days, Holmgren and Alex Caruso would be ruled out, with Holmgren now sidelined for eight to 10 weeks due to patellar tendinitis.

Young players in Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic remain out, with neither having played in Summer League, preseason or the regular season due to respective surgeries over the offseason.

That now marks six players out for Oklahoma City, including two All-Stars, three All-Defense players, and two young prospects in need of early-career development.

The Rockets have listed four players out for tonight’s tilt: Steven Adams, Reed Sheppard and two G League players in Quadir Copeland and Julian Phillips.

Thunder fans are highly familiar with Adams, who spent years enforcing for the Thunder. Reed Sheppard, the team’s third-year guard, will also be out with lower back soreness.

The Rockets and Thunder tip off tonight at 7:30 p.m. CT from Houston, TX.