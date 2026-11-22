Oklahoma City is still in the hunt for the NBA Cup, and its path got a bit clearer with its latest win.

On Friday night, the Thunder turned things around in the second half to secure a 126-120 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. Moving to 10-6 on the season and 2-1 in NBA Cup group play, the Thunder are doing just enough to keep adding to the win column.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headlined the Thunder’s efforts with a 40-point night. Meanwhile, the Thunder’s youth in Aday Mara, Bennett Stirtz and Jared McCain also played a crucial role in getting the Thunder over the top, with that trio combining for 58 points.

While the win was important for the standings overall, given Oklahoma City’s recent struggles, it was also a key step in the right direction for the team’s hopes of moving on in the NBA Cup. Having advanced to the knockout stage of the NBA Cup in each of the past two seasons, the Thunder’s loss to the LA Clippers last week put the prospect of a third straight trip in jeopardy.

The Thunder’s win over the Pelicans was far from the only thing that needed to happen, but it certainly makes their path much more straightforward. From here, the Thunder’s only real shot of moving on will come from winning their next game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and moving to 3-1 in group play.

Although it’s not impossible for the Thunder to advance as a wild card team at 2-2, it’s unlikely that any team will make it through with fewer than three wins. So, assuming the Thunder can win against Minnesota and move to 3-1 in group play, they’ll have a couple of potential routes to advance to the knockout stage.

The simplest route would be to have their win against the Timberwolves coupled with the Clippers losing one of their final two games against Memphis or New Orleans. That would ensure the Thunder don’t have to worry about their head-to-head loss to the Clippers. Even if the Clippers finish 3-1, having the Timberwolves finish 3-1 and trigger a three-way tie based on point differential could also hand the Thunder the group, as they have a +36 point differential through their first three games.

If the Clippers end up winning their final two contests and the Thunder are unable to win the group at 3-1, they’ll still have a path through the wild card, which would come down to point differential among 3-1 teams, assuming the Thunder aren’t the only one.

With the Thunder’s +36 scoring margin ranking second in the West, behind only San Antonio at the moment, there’s a solid chance they’ll be able to secure that final spot out West through the wild card. Either way, the Thunder’s win against New Orleans has likely kept their path to the knockout stage as simple as winning on Wednesday night.