What Needs To Change For The OKC Thunder To Win Their First Summer League Game?

Something has to change for the Thunder’s young squad to succeed.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have not found much success in the first three games of the NBA Summer League, as they left Salt Lake City with a record of 0-3. While there were solid individual performances, the Thunder just couldn’t put together a full team effort to get a win.

It’s hard to be tough on the squad as it is filled with all young players, but there will have to be improvements in the team’s play if it wants to secure its first win of the summer in Las Vegas. There are multiple areas where they can improve, and if they can tweak these things, they’ll have a good shot at adding a tally in the win column.

Apr 12, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Payton Sandfort (14) shoots against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shooting

It seems very straightforward, but the Thunder just have to shoot the ball better. Over their first three games, the Thunder have averaged shooting the ball 37% from the field, which, in the end, is not going to get the job done.

The same goes for OKC’s shooting from beyond the arc. The Thunder’s Summer League squad has only shot over 30% from three in one bout, with the most triples made in one game being nine. Hopefully now with a couple games under their belt, the young players will be ready to shoot the ball better, and if they do, they could easily see their luck change.

Michigan center Aday Mara (15), center, celebrates a play against Saint Louis with guard Elliot Cadeau (3) during the first half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Offensive Rebounds

A problem that the Thunder had all throughout last season has now made its way to the Summer League as well. OKC has lost the battle on the offensive boards in all three opening games and has definitely paid for it.

In the squad's second game against the Hawks, OKC lost the offensive board battle 14-9, in a game the Thunder only lost by five points. The offensive rebound battle could have definitely been a deciding factor, and one Oklahoma City can’t afford to lose.

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) reacts in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A big leap

At the end of the day, the Thunder has to have some players step up. We have seen big games out of players like Payton Sandfort, who went for 25 points against Atlanta, and even Josh Dix, who had 16 against the Jazz. Now the Thunder will need these players and a few more to have great games together.

The players to look out for would be the Thunder's draft picks in Aday Mara, Bennett Stirtz and Otega Oweh, as well as the veteran of the group, Brooks Barnhizer. If these four are able to put on a solid performance, it will be tough for any team to stand up against them.