The Summer League doesn’t seem to be looking up for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It was another rough outing for the Thunder’s Summer League squad, as they lost yet another game, with the Utah Jazz taking them down 103-69. The Thunder walked into this bout short-handed, with Aday Mara, Bennett Stirtz and Otega Oweh all sitting for the duration of the game.

These three key absences were definitely a struggle on Tuesday night, as OKC had yet another rough night offensively, shooting 33% from the floor as a team.

OKC can’t let another loss derail it and must find another gear in its next outing to finally put a stop to this winning drought.

Here are three takeaways from another Summer League loss for OKC.

Mar 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Brooks Barnhizer (23) warms up before the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Barnhizer tries to lead the way

With all of the Thunder’s draft picks absent for this contest, it was up to Barnhizer to try and give OKC any type of momentum. He would do all he could, scoring 15 points on 42% shooting, but in the end it wasn’t enough.

Barnhizer was kept on as one of the Thunder’s two-way players for this upcoming season, and he has shown why he has earned it. He never takes a play off, always sprinting up and down the court, doing anything he can to give the Thunder an edge. The two-way guard will now be looking to do the same thing once the season rolls around, both in the G League and the NBA.

Feb 28, 2026; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Josh Dix (4) dribbles up the court against the Providence Friars during the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Josh Dix starting to find his stride

The first two summer league games were tough for Dix, only posting five in the first and not scoring at all in the second. Tuesday night, however, was different, with Dix putting up 16 points on an impressive 60% shooting. He especially found his touch from three, nailing four shots from beyond the arc.

Dix was the third addition to the Thunder’s two-way contract slots and will be looking to capitalize on his newly found confidence as the Summer League continues. OKC isn’t shy about calling its players up to step up in games during the regular season, and if Dix can continue to perform as he did on Tuesday, he has a shot to produce.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) dunks during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. A tough time in Salt Lake City

With another loss on Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder end their Summer League stretch in Salt Lake City 0-3. While it might only be Summer League play, this is definitely not something OKC wants to continue to see.

The Thunder will have more chances, as they will be traveling to Las Vegas next to continue their Summer League stretch. Hopefully, with the return of OKC’s hyped up rookies, the squad can finally see a tally in the win column.