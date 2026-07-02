What Kenrich Williams’ New Deal Means for the OKC Thunder

On Thursday afternoon, it was announced that Kenrich Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder had agreed to a brand new deal, keeping the veteran forward in OKC for one more season.

Per NBA insider Chris Haynes, Williams and the Thunder agreed on a one-year, $5 million deal, landing above the veteran minimum for one of the team’s most important off-the-court players.

Williams will now play out a seventh season with the Thunder, having been acquired in a four-team deal back in November of 2020. OKC declined his $7 million team option days ago, but now brings him back for another season of contention.

Williams has been a highly-respected player throughout the organization not just for his gritty play — which deemed him “Kenny Hustle” at TCU — but also for his off-the-court work. He’s been a pivotal voice in the locker-room, helping to usher a number of Thunder stars and role players through the league.

Even more, Williams has offered a tough punch for OKC off the bench over the last several years. He doesn't offer the flashiest game, but has a steady presence in the dirty-work areas such as rebounding, screening, defense and more. With the injuries that the Thunder suffered in the 2025-26 season, Williams was relied on to be a bench piece more than anticipated.

For now, the transaction means that the Thunder offseason is still going as expected. It was destined to be a transformational offseason for OKC, potentially needing to duck under a heavy tax bill while also making several draft picks.

Ultimately, the Thunder have now drafted Aday Mara, Bennett Stirtz and Otega Oweh, traded Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe, picked up the option for Luguetnz Dort and now resigned Williams and starting center Isaiah Hartenstein.

Had one attempted to guess how the Thunder offseason would play out, they likely could’ve guessed that exactly.

Williams’ re-addition also means the Thunder are again at full capacity, lacking any free roster spots to continue making moves until they free up space. Any pipe dreams of LeBron James — now freshly opted out of his deal with the Lakers — to OKC are likely squashed.

The Thunder surely aren't done with their offseason just yet, entering the season as a second apron team, though for now the dust has settled on several moves. Next up is the Salt Lake City Summer League, where players like Mara, Stirtz and Oweh will make their debuts in Thunder blue.