The Most Underrated Move the OKC Thunder Made This Summer

Following an active NBA offseason, the Thunder remain a contender for the 2026-27 NBA season, though things will certainly look different for OKC next season.

The Thunder have made a plethora of moves this offseason, ranging from the trading of two rotational pieces, drafting two first-round picks, picking up options and even inking a new deal. Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe have been supplanted by first-round rookies in Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz, and it's likely that the team isn't done just yet.

OKC has made several solid moves, though one stands as an underrated among the rest: picking up Luguentz Dort’s team option.

Firstly, while picking up Dort’s option doesn’t necessarily mean he’s long for the Thunder given the financial situation, it does mean they’ve simply retained talent.

Dort didn’t see his best season in a Thunder jersey through the 2025-26 regular season and postseason, but has still cemented himself as a crucial rotational NBA piece. He’s among the best defenders in the league, able to guard very specific archetypes with his combination of strength, quickness, screen navigation and instincts.

His ability to defend also lends itself to synergy with fellow elite defenders in Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso, who are better for the way they can stack elite defense across 48 minutes. Head coach Mark Daigneault will certainly enjoy maintaining a defensive enforcer on the wing capable of guarding across multiple positions.

Even more than simply retaining Dort, the Thunder picking up his option could signal a necessary change for the future.

The second apron is looming over the team, offering up some team-building restrictions and a higher bill. OKC can theoretically retain their squad, though it will come at a few different prices. The clearest path to getting under the second apron would've been declining his option, and is now sending him out to another team for assets.

Still, picking up Dort’s team option — and then retaining him through the next season — could signal that the franchise is willing to simply pay into the second apron. Even more than Dort, that could mean retaining players such as Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell, Jared McCain and plenty more.

As usual, OKC is still set to have options for team-building. Though retaining Dort, be it for trade assets, his talent and consistency in the starting lineup or a signal for the future, remains an underrate move for the Thunder.