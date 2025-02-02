Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid questionable, Julius Randle ruled out against Kings
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (illness) and forward Naz Reid (finger) are questionable for Monday night's game against the Sacramento Kings. Julius Randle (groin) has been ruled out for the second straight game.
Edwards, who leads the Wolves in scoring and is seventh in the NBA with 26.6 points per game, missed his first game of the season in Saturday night's loss to the Washington Wizards. An illness seems to be going around the team as several players have been questionable in recent weeks; Edwards popped up on the injury report with an illness last week, too.
Reid exited during the third quarter of Saturday night's game and was later ruled out due to a right finger sprain. The good news is that he's questionable and hasn't been immediately ruled out as the injury bug has now bitten the Wolves. Reid has only missed one game this season and is averaging 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game on the year.
Saturday's game was also the first game of the season Randle has missed. Monday will be the second and likely not the last as Timberwolves coach Chris Finch made it clear on Saturday that the team expected to miss him for several games. Randle is the team's second-leading scorer at 18.9 points per game and is also averaging 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
Randle suffered the groin injury during Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz.
With Randle out and Reid questionable, the Wolves transferred center Jesse Edwards from Iowa on Sunday.
Donte DiVincenzo (toe) also remains out. He still won't be re-evaluated for another two weeks.
The Kings have a clean injury report.
With injuries mounting and Randle likely out for some time, the Wolves will need to find a way to reproduce that offensive production. Mike Conley noted after Saturday's game the challenges with players used to their roles. Jaden McDaniels was a clear driver on Saturday, but they'll need to collectively find a way to get through the upcoming stretch offensively.
“You got to do it by committee," Finch said. "The rest of the guys’ games, they’re not — you’re not going to necessarily just give them the ball and they’re going to put two on it, or have so much gravity and force. There were times where I thought we did a pretty good job of that (on Saturday). (Conley) was aggressive trying to come off screens, I thought he was trying to be a little more aggressive. We need that of course.”