Julius Randle is officially returning, and Anthony Edwards is good to go against Suns
Julius Randle is officially returning to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Randle, who hasn't played since suffering a groin strain on Jan. 30 against the Utah Jazz, is making his return to the court Sunday night against the Phoenix Suns, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch confirmed pregame. Reports broke earlier on Sunday that Randle was expected to make his return against the Suns despite him being listed questionable on the injury report. Anthony Edwards, who was also listed as questionable due to calf soreness, will also play Sunday night in Phoenix.
Randle's return is a big boost for a Timberwolves team that's recently been battered with injuries and coming off back-to-back losses. Randle is the team's second-leading scorer (18.9 points per game) and rebounder (7.2 per game) and is also one of their top playmakers, averaging 4.5 assists per game. The Wolves are finally getting closer to full strength as Donte DiVincenzo returned last week after an extended absence due to a turf toe issue. DiVincenzo is now off the injury report.
Rudy Gobert (back) remains out, but he's expected to return sometime this week.
Edwards also returns after a one-game suspension after picking up his 16th technical foul of the season. Edwards leads the team at 27.3 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA, and also averages 6.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.
Bradley Beal (calf tightness) and Monte Morris (back) are questionable for the Suns, while Grayson Allen (foot) is listed as probable. The Wolves and Suns tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT Sunday night in Phoenix.