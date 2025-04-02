Nuggets rule out Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. ahead of showdown with Wolves
Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray and forward Michael Porter Jr. have been ruled out for Tuesday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena in Denver, Nuggets coach Michael Malone told reporters pregame.
Murray was questionable coming into the game due to a hamstring injury, while Porter was ruled out due to personal reasons, Malone said. The Nuggets coach expects Aaron Gordon, who was also listed as questionable coming into the game due to a calf injury, to play Tuesday night. But being down Murray, Denver's second-leading scorer at 21.6 points per game, and Porter, whose 18.2 points per game rank third on the team, is nevertheless a significant blow for the Nuggets.
The Wolves, however, will be short-handed, too, as Donte DiVincenzo and Naz Reid have both been suspended a game due to their involvement in the on-court brawl in Sunday's win over the Detroit Pistons. Minnesota has also ruled out rookie Terrence Shannon Jr. due to a groin injury. That leaves the team down their top-two bench players and Shannon, who'd likely be the first player down the bench coach Chris Finch would turn to in order to fill some of their minutes.
Without Shannon, it will remain to be seen how far down the bench Finch goes while short-handed at a critical time as his team continues to fight for playoff positioning in the Western Conference.
The Wolves and Nuggets tip off at 9 p.m. CT Tuesday night in Denver.